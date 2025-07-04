STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON DEVASTATING KERRVILLE FLOODS

“My prayers go out to the families in Kerrville and across the Hill Country who are dealing with the devastation from these deadly floods. We’ve already seen tragic loss of life, and it’s a heartbreaking reminder that catastrophic flash floods can strike fast and without much warning.

Folks, please don’t take chances. Stay alert, follow local emergency warnings, and do not drive through flooded roads.

Farmers and ranchers should take steps now to protect livestock and property. Move animals to higher ground, secure your equipment, and be ready. Preparation saves lives, both human and animal.

Keep our rescuers and first responders in your prayers as they work around the clock to keep Texans safe.

Let’s stay safe and watch out for one another.”