B.R. Murphy Enterprises, Inc.’s Jimmy John’s® in Palm Desert Completes Autism Training Freaky Fast

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards the Certified Autism Center™ credential to Jimmy John’s® Palm Desert, owned and operated by B.R. Murphy Enterprises, Inc., recognizing their efforts to create a welcome and inclusive environment for every customer, especially individuals with autism and sensory-sensitivities.

“We believe every customer deserves to feel welcome and comfortable when they walk through our doors,” says Brian Murphy, president and CEO of B.R. Murphy Enterprises, Inc. “Completing this certification is an important step in ensuring our team has the tools and understanding to better serve individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities. We’re proud to be part of a community that prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility for all.”

“By becoming a Certified Autism Center™, Jimmy John’s Palm Desert staff are equipped with understanding of skills and best practices to welcome and assist their customers, giving them confidence in their interactions,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We look forward to seeing the continued impact this training and certification will have on both staff and customers.”

By completing the CAC process, B.R. Murphy Enterprises’, Inc. Palm Desert Jimmy John's joins a wider movement initiated by Visit Greater Palm Springs, which turned Greater Palm Springs into a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD). The CAD designation means visitors have multiple trained and certified options to choose from when in the area, including entertainment, recreation, and lodging.

For more than two decades, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Jimmy John's Palm Desert is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About B.R. Murphy Enterprises, Inc.

B.R. Murphy Enterprises, Inc. is the proud owner and operator of Jimmy John’s® in Palm Desert, California. Known for its commitment to quality, value, and community, Jimmy John’s Palm Desert has built a strong local reputation by serving high-quality sandwiches at affordable prices, while actively giving back through community service.

B.R. Murphy Enterprises, Inc. is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes neighbors and visitors from around the world.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

