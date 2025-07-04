Lavish Lifestyle Introduces New Water‑Fed Pole Cleaning System to Eliminate Ladder Safety Risks

Lavish Lifestyle now offers a state‑of‑the‑art water‑fed pole cleaning system that cleans high windows safely from the ground—no ladders, no risk.

NORTH OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In July 2025, Lavish Lifestyle, a premier provider of window cleaning and custom lighting services in Northern Utah, is launching an advanced water‑fed pole cleaning system designed to safely clean windows from the ground. This innovation eliminates ladder use, mitigating fall hazards, and enhancing operational efficiency.

Water‑fed pole systems use purified water delivered through a telescopic carbon fiber pole, allowing technicians to clean windows up to approximately seven stories high—safely, efficiently, and without leaving the ground. The system's soft-bristle brush scrubs dirt away while the pure water rinse dries spot-free, removing the need for squeegees.

Improved Safety and Efficiency for Clients and Crew

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), water-fed pole systems are among the safest methods for cleaning elevated windows, provided precautions are taken to manage runoff. With the new system, Lavish Lifestyle crews retain full control from ground level, eliminating ladder-related risks and reducing setup time.

A Word from the Owner

“This new system enables us to clean windows up to seven stories high entirely from the ground, removing the need for ladders and significantly reducing safety hazards,” said Clark Peterson, Co‑Owner of Lavish Lifestyle.

About Lavish Lifestyle

Based in North Ogden, Lavish Lifestyle offers professional window cleaning and custom lighting services across Utah. The locally operated company is known for eco-friendly cleaning solutions, meticulous attention to detail, and a focus on client satisfaction. Extensive offerings include residential and commercial window cleaning, permanent and seasonal lighting installations, and now, ground-level water-fed pole cleaning systems.

They are located at 263 East, 2300 North, North Ogden, UT 84414.

