Proclamation Issued for Independence Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation declaring July 4 as Independence Day in the State of New York. The Governor also announced that on Friday, July 4, State landmarks will be illuminated red, white and blue.

“Today we remember the principles that this great country was founded on — justice for all, equality and freedom,” Governor Hochul said. “As families and loved ones gather together to celebrate the July 4th holiday, we should also recognize the leaders who fought for those principles.”

The landmarks to be lit in celebration of Independence Day include: