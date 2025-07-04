Dalai Lama’s 90th: A Global Celebration of Compassion, Peace, and Wisdom

Compassion Rising World Tour: Celebrating 90 years of the Dalai Lama's compassion & wisdom The Dalai Lama — 90 years of compassion and wisdom photo credit: Jigme Choephel Celebrate the Dalai Lama's 90th with us @CompassionRisingWorldTour (Instagram) photo credit: Jeppe Schilder

Real-Time Content, Celebrity Wishes, Stories and Media Access Begins July 5th

Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.” — The 14th Dalai Lama

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 6, millions worldwide will unite in celebration of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama — a timeless beacon of peace, compassion and moral courage. This milestone 90th birthday will be marked by real-time global celebrations, stories, and cultural tributes that transcend borders and connect hearts. It offers a rare and joyful window into the life and legacy of one of the world’s most beloved spiritual leaders.

The public and media are invited to follow along on Instagram (@CompassionRisingWorldTour), the official hub for:

Live streamed events, powerful stills, and behind-the-scenes moments

Surprise celebrity appearances and birthday messages

Archival footage from the Dalai Lama’s life and teachings

Cultural events and celebrations across the globe

Beginning July 5, the platform will offer daily highlights and fresh content celebrating the Dalai Lama’s legacy and the power of compassion in action.

A Global Invitation to Share and Be Featured

The public is encouraged to join the celebration by sharing acts of compassion, stories of kindness, or personal birthday wishes for the Dalai Lama on social media. Posts tagged with #DalaiLama90, #CompassionRising, and shared with @CompassionRisingWorldTour on Instagram, may be featured as part of the global tribute. Participants who engage or collaborate may also be eligible to receive limited-edition Compassion Rising World Tour merchandise.

Those interested in hosting their own celebration — large or small — can download customizable tools and resources at www.CompassionRising.com to help bring their ideas to life and help compassion rise. This isn’t just a birthday — it’s a worldwide invitation to reflect on what unites us: compassion, courage, and shared humanity. Join the celebration- together, we rise.

For Journalists and Media Outlets

A continuously updated media kit will be available to members of the press, featuring downloadable, rights-cleared assets — including high-resolution photography, video clips, event highlights, and official remarks from global celebrations.

About the Compassion Rising World Tour

The Compassion Rising World Tour is a global initiative led by the International Campaign for Tibet, created to honor the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday and support the Central Tibetan Administration’s Year of Compassion (July 2025 — July 2026). With over 50 events to date — from Washington to The Hague, Dharamsala to Los Angeles — the tour invites communities everywhere to rise together in unity and purpose, amplifying His Holiness’s enduring message of peace, empathy, and global responsibility.

Through cultural celebration, civic engagement, and digital outreach, the tour celebrates not just a milestone birthday, but a legacy that continues to illuminate the world.

This campaign also invites audiences to learn more about the Dalai Lama – spiritual leader, global peace icon, and, in his own words, “a simple Buddhist monk.” His remarkable journey from a small village in Tibet to the world stage has been defined by compassion, resilience, and a lifelong dedication to the service of humanity.

Learn more at www.CompassionRising.com or contact info@compassionrising.com.

Instagram: @compassionrisingworldtour

#CompassionRising | #DalaiLama90 | #CompassionRisingWorldTour

About the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT)

For more than 30 years, the International Campaign for Tibet has advanced the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and supported the Tibetan people’s peaceful struggle for human rights and democratic freedom. As the largest Tibet support group in the world, ICT works to preserve Tibet’s ancient culture of wisdom and to promote lasting peace. ICT empowers Tibetans and their partners to make their voices heard around the world.

Learn more at: https://savetibet.org



