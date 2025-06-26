Tibet Lobby Day Honors the Dalai Lama's 90th

Compassion Rising World Tour: Celebrating the Dalai Lama's 90 years of wisdom & compassion Senator David McCormick (R-PA) meeting with Tibetan Americans on Capitol Hill to discuss human rights, cultural preservation and civic engagement. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) receiving a traditional Tibetan white scarf (khata) from members of the Tibetan community during a Capitol Hill visit advocating for human rights and the preservation of Tibetan culture.

Compassion Rises on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tibet Lobby Day 2025 became a powerful stop on the Compassion Rising World Tour as a bipartisan coalition of U.S. lawmakers, Tibetan-Americans, advocates, and international supporters gathered on Capitol Hill to celebrate the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama—and to reaffirm a shared commitment to compassion, freedom, and human rights for Tibet.

Organized by the International Campaign for Tibet, this year’s Lobby Day served as both an advocacy milestone and a global tribute. In a symbolic act of unity, congressional leaders celebrated a bipartisan resolution to recognize July 6th, the Dalai Lama’s birthday, as The Day of Compassion — honoring his lifelong dedication to peace, nonviolence, human rights, and interfaith harmony.

The resolution was introduced in the Senate by Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Todd Young (R-IN), and in the House by Representatives Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Jim McGovern (D-MA). Original co-sponsors of the resolution also include U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Pete Ricketts (R-NE), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and John Curtis (R-UT), as well as U.S. Representatives Joe Wilson (R-SC), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), Michael Lawler (R-NY), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Young Kim (R-CA), and Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

“Despite having faced persecution, oppression, and unspeakable violence at the hands of the CCP, His Holiness the Dalai Lama has maintained inner peace and continues to preach compassion — inspiring not only his own people, but the entire world,” said Rep. McCaul. “I was honored to meet him in Dharamsala last year to voice the U.S. government’s support for the people of Tibet, emphasize the friendship between our two peoples, and learn more of his courageous, peaceful, and sacrificial leadership. Ahead of His Holiness’s 90th birthday, I am proud to introduce this resolution calling for ‘A Day of Compassion’ and affirming Tibetans’ fundamental human rights as we look forward to the day the Dalai Lama and his people can return to their homeland in peace.”

“His Holiness the Dalai Lama is an inspiration to millions of people around the world, including to me,” said Rep. McGovern. “His teachings on religious tolerance, non-violent responses to conflict and violent extremism, and peace-building are both timeless and urgently needed in our present circumstances. He has been a passionate advocate for the freedom and dignity for the Tibetan people. It is appropriate for Congress to honor the 14th Dalai Lama and his countless accomplishments on his 90th birthday. May his next one be celebrated in Lhasa.”

Tibet Lobby Day culminated in a heartfelt celebration of His Holiness’s 90th birthday. The event featured tributes from lawmakers, community messages of support, and traditional birthday festivities—transforming Capitol Hill into a momentary space of unity and reverence.

About the Compassion Rising World Tour

The Compassion Rising World Tour is a global initiative led by the International Campaign for Tibet to celebrate the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday and support the Central Tibetan Administration’s Year of Compassion. With more than 51 events to date—from Washington to The Hague, Dharamsala to Los Angeles—the tour promotes His Holiness’s timeless message of compassion, peace, and global responsibility.

Through civic engagement, cultural celebration, and digital outreach, the tour invites individuals and communities worldwide to rise together in a divided time.

Learn more at www.CompassionRising.com or contact info@compassionrising.com.

About the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT)

For more than 30 years, the International Campaign for Tibet has advanced the vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and supported the Tibetan people’s peaceful struggle for human rights and democratic freedom. As the largest Tibet support group in the world, ICT works to preserve Tibet’s ancient culture of wisdom and to promote lasting peace.

Through initiatives like Tibet Lobby Day and Compassion Rising World Tour, ICT empowers Tibetans and their partners to make their voices heard around the world.

Learn more at: https://savetibet.org

