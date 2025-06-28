More than 200 Tibetan Americans & supporters join in Tibet Lobby Day and celebration of Dalai Lama’s birthday

International Campaign for Tibet Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama at the Office of Tibet DC, Namgyal Choedup speaks at the celebration as (L-R) ICT President Tencho Gyatso, Congressman Jim McGovern, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and Congressman Michael McCaul look on. Tibet Lobby Day participants gather on Capitol Hill to celebrate His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday.

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, ahead of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on July 6, 2025, hundreds of Tibet supporters convened at the US Capitol to take their message on Tibet to their elected representatives. Tibet Lobby Day included more than 200 people, representing 25 states plus the District of Columbia and visited more than 100 congressional offices.

This year the event culminated in a joyous celebration of the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday hosted by Congressmen Michael McCaul (R-TX) Jim McGovern (D-MA) and attended by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) and Congressman Michael Baumgartner (R-WA). Other hosts included The Office of Tibet, represented by Representative Namgyal Choedup, the Capitol Area Tibetan Association, and the International Campaign for Tibet helped arrange the event while ICT Chairman Richard Gere participated via video.

Members of Congress and Tibetan leaders speak

“I remember one other thing [His Holiness] said: ‘I will not be reborn in China. I will be reborn in freedom.’ That’s very profound,” said Congressman Michael McCaul in his birthday wishes. “I said, ‘Don’t you harbor any ill will toward the Chinese people?’ He said, ‘I cannot let negative emotions overtake my soul.’ He reminds us that the CCP can take away your land, but they cannot take away your culture or your spirit.”

“I’ve been inspired by the Dalai Lama for a long time, as a human being I’ve been inspired by his personal commitment to practicing patience and charity,” Congressman Jim McGovern said. “As a person raised in the Catholic faith, I’ve been inspired by his role as a spiritual leader, and as a Congressman, I’ve been inspired by his role as a national leader, guiding his people through dark times toward a brighter future. His Holiness inspires millions, his teachings on religious tolerance, non-violence, and peace building, and his advocacy for the freedom and dignity of the Tibetan people. Next year, let us celebrate his birthday with him in Lhasa, Tibet.”

“Hope is the most positive value we can have, or virtue we can respect. Hope, because anything is possible. Sometimes people say to me, where is hope anymore,” said Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. “And I think of His Holiness, and I think of his faith, his faith is so strong. And his goodness, that he sees in himself and in others. Hope is where it has always been sitting right between faith and the goodness of others. Faith, hope, and charity. Faith, hope and love. When we listen to him, we are taken to another place.”

“I am so thankful for the support of our champions in Congress and the hundreds of grassroots activists. Everyone that has taken time out of their busy schedule to reaffirm their commitment to the Tibetan cause, to those living in Tibet under Chinese oppression, and to celebrate the life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama as he turns 90,” said Tencho Gyatso, President of ICT. “Without so many dedicated people, both activists and members of Congress, this event wouldn’t be as successful as it was.”

Several additional Members of Congress unable to attend in person expressed their support for the Dalai Lama with prepared statements.

“As you all know, His Holiness has dedicated his life to promoting understanding and harmony,” wrote Senator Jacky Rosen. “On behalf of the great State of Nevada, I extend our deepest gratitude for His Holiness’s contributions to global peace and human rights.”

Representative Joe Wilson conveyed his sentiments by video, “On this special day we join millions of people around the world celebrating his commitment to peace, justice, and compassion. His commitment to nonviolence continues to inspire generations across all borders and beliefs.”

Additionally, Senator Todd Young of Indiana added his warm regards, “Throughout his life, the Dalai Lama has stood for peace, respect, and understanding. I’m proud to stand with the Dalai Lama and the people of Tibet in their struggle for freedom and peace against the Chinese Communist Party’s continued aggression. China’s status quo—both in Tibet and elsewhere—is not acceptable.”

This event was a focal point of both the CTA’s Year of Compassion program and ICT’s Compassion Rising campaign to bring communities worldwide together to reflect on the Dalai Lama’s birthday allowing advocates, members of Congress, and other DC area supporters to come together to share their stories and experiences. It comes on the heels of the recent “Kundun” screening in New York City at the Tribeca Festival.

Tibet Lobby Day

Tibet Lobby Day is an annual event coordinated by ICT that brings Tibetan Americans and Tibet supporters collectively to the US Capitol to meet with their Senators, Representatives and Congressional staff. Tibet Lobby Day provides a chance for Tibetan-Americans and Tibet supporters to directly engage with their congressional offices and leaders, to share their views, beliefs and hopes and urge for concrete action on Tibet.

In its 16th year, the event had a record turnout of more than 200 participants from across the United States.

The participants asked their members of Congress to support a number of legislative actions to continue the long-time bipartisan support of Tibet. The first, a resolution recognizing the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday and his “outstanding contributions to peace, non-violence, human rights, and mutual respect across faiths.” It also recognized July 6, 2025, as a “Day of Compassion” along with restating the belief that any attempt by the PRC to interfere in the recognition of a 15th would violate the religious freedom of Tibetan Buddhists. Additionally, discussions were held on maintaining funding that benefits the Tibetan people, and continuing calls for fair access to Tibet.

Their efforts had an immediate impact, with the resolution officially gaining four new Senate co-sponsors and six in the House as Lobby Day concluded and with many more likely on the way.

“We deeply appreciate all the advocates who took part in Tibet Lobby Day; it couldn’t happen without them,” ICT President Tencho Gyatso added.

