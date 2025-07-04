Submit Release
Exhibition “Serbian Medieval Monasteries in Danger” opened

Minister of Culture Nikola Selaković opened today at the Slovak National Gallery in Bratislava the exhibition “Serbian Medieval Monasteries in Danger”, which was organised on the occasion of two decades since the inscription of the Visoki Dečani Monastery on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

