Exhibition “Serbian Medieval Monasteries in Danger” opened

Minister of Culture Nikola Selaković opened today at the Slovak National Gallery in Bratislava the exhibition “Serbian Medieval Monasteries in Danger”, which was organised on the occasion of two decades since the inscription of the Visoki Dečani Monastery on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.