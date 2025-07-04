Global Casein Market Growth: Projected to Reach 8 Billion by 2029 with an Impressive 7.9% CAGR

Casein Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Casein Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The casein market, an integral component of numerous applications such as the cheese industry, protein-rich diets, sports nutrition, food processing, industrial adhesives, and personal care formulations, is reportedly on the rise. The market size has grown strongly in recent years and is projected to increase from $5.44 billion in 2024 to $5.89 billion in 2025, registering a significant compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2%.

What Is The Casein Market Growth Forecast?

Moving forward, the casein market is expected to see strong expansion. Forecasts predict that it will reach a whopping $8 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include rising demand for high-protein foods, increasing adoption in sports nutrition, expanding use in biodegradable packaging, growth in lactose-free and functional dairy alternatives, rising demand for clean-label ingredients, and growing applications in personal care and pharmaceutical.

What Is Behind Casein Market Growth Continued Growth?

One key driver that stands out is the growing demand for cheese. Cheese, a solid dairy product formed through milk curdling, is increasingly popular due to consumer preference for protein-rich, flavorful, and convenient food options. As casein is the primary protein in milk that coagulates to form curds, it plays an essential role in the cheese-making process. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cheese production rose to 22.52 million metric tons in 2024/25, up from 22.3 million metric tons in 2023/24. Therefore, the growing demand for cheese is propelling the growth of the casein market.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Casein Market?

Major companies in the casein market that are contributing to this market progress are Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Saputo Inc., Kerry Group, Savencia Fromage, Glanbia plc, Bega Cheese Ltd., Actus Nutrition, Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Producers Dairy Foods Inc., Ingredia SA, Batory Foods, Westland Milk Products, Meelunie B.V., Uelzena eG, Lactoprot Deutschland GmbH, Armor Proteines.

How Is The Casein Market Segmented?

To understand this market better, it's important to note its segmentation. The casein market is segmented by product type, source, function, and end-use:

1 By Product Type: Acid Casein, Rennet Casein

2 By Source: Cow's Milk, Goat's Milk, Sheep's Milk

3 By Function: Emulsifying Agent, Texturizing Agent, Foaming Agent, Thickening Agent

4 By End Use: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Industrial, Other End Uses

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Casein Market?

With numerous subsegments for Acid Casein and Rennet Casein. In terms of regional market dynamics, Asia-Pacific was identified as the largest region in the casein market in 2024 and it is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

