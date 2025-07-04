Global Casein Protein Market To Reach 6.67 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 7.9%

Casein Protein Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global casein protein market is set for robust growth from $4.56 billion in 2024 to a stunning $4.93 billion in 2025, with the momentum surging well into 2029 where it is predicted to reach $6.67 billion. These projections are based on a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% and 7.9% for the respective periods. What's driving this surge in casein protein profitability

What Is The Casein Protein Market Growth Forecast?

Looking to the future, the casein protein market is not only expected to sustain its growth but also accelerate in the next few years. Casein protein profitability is projected to reach $6.67 billion by 2029, driven by a CAGR of 7.9% through that year.

What About The Catalyst That Propels This Casein Protein Market Growth?

One emergent force bolstering the casein protein market is the rising popularity of nutritional supplements. These oral products - packed with vital nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or herbs - are designed to supplement the diet and promote overall health. The popularity of these supplements, driven by an increased health awareness, is a factor leading to a boost in the casein protein market. After all, many of these products contain casein protein due to their unique slow-digesting, sustained amino acid release capability which supports muscle recovery, maintenance, and prolonged nourishment.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Taking Advantage Of This Burgeoning Casein Protein Market?

The leading lights in the casein protein market are well-established names like Groupe Lactalis S.A., Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Agropur Dairy Cooperative, and Leprino Foods Company Inc. They're joined by innovative firms such as Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Actus Nutrition Inc., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Ingredia SA, and Numidia B.V in adding momentum to the casein protein market.

How Is The Casein Protein Market Segmented?

One key segment where growth can be seen is Product Type, which includes Micellar Casein, Casein Hydrolysate, among other product types. Another segment, Function, includes Stabilizing, Emulsification, Foaming, and other functions. The Distribution Channel incorporates online stores, supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, and other distribution channels, while the Application segment involves nutritional supplements, food and beverage, agriculture or animal feed, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Casein Protein Market?

Regionally, the report spans segments including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa revealing that North America was the largest player in the casein protein market in 2024. Still, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the coming years.

