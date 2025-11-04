Personalized Beauty Devices Market to Reach $1.49 Billion by 2029 with 3.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personalized Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Personalized Beauty Devices Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a consistent increase in the personalized beauty devices market. The market value is projected to escalate from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.31 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as consumer knowledge, the ease of home-use, the rise in e-commerce, an emphasis on health and wellness, as well as solutions targeting aging.

In the coming years, the market size of personalized beauty devices is projected to experience consistent growth, reaching a value of $1.49 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an intensified commitment to sustainability, broadening of the target audience, support from industry regulations and standards, and an emphasis on consumer experience. The forecast period will also see several key trends, including AI-enabled devices, the use of augmented reality (AR) in beauty consultations, integration of intelligent beauty technology, DNA and genetic analysis, the incorporation of telehealth, and a heightened focus on mental wellness.

Download a free sample of the personalized beauty devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14159&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Personalized Beauty Devices Market?

An increased consciousness about skincare is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the personalized beauty devices industry in the future. Skin care involves the techniques and routines used by individuals to ensure the health, aesthetics, and vitality of their skin. There's been a significant rise in skin care awareness due to various factors including, social media influence, increased societal focus on self-care and wellness, endorsement of skincare products by celebrities, and online beauty blogs and websites that push the emphasis on personal health and wellness. As people become aware of their skin's unique requirements and the advantages of personalized skincare routines, they are more inclined towards novel solutions that specifically address their skincare problems. For example, as reported by the Hollywood Mirror Company, a UK-based company specializing in handcrafted vanity mirrors, the total revenue from skincare sales is anticipated to touch the $177 billion mark in 2025. The UK's skincare market is expected to hit $24.37 billion by 2024, alongside an approximate investment of $7.7 billion in advertising by the beauty industry in 2022. Therefore, an enhanced awareness about skincare is likely to boost the growth of the personalized beauty devices market in the forthcoming years.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Personalized Beauty Devices Market?

Major players in the Personalized Beauty Devices include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Unilever PLC

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Beiersdorf AG

• Amway Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Personalized Beauty Devices Market?

Top-tier businesses in the personalized beauty devices market are primarily focusing on the creation of innovative products like HAPTA to satisfy the growing requirement for custom beauty devices. HAPTA is designed to support the level of the applicator and adjust to a user's position through advanced sensors and motion stabilization technology, facilitating stable and precise makeup application. For instance, in January 2023, a French cosmetics company named L'Oréal S.A. introduced a personalized beauty device, HAPTA. This creation simplifies beauty and promotes inclusivity, specifically assisting individuals dealing with conditions like limited gripping ability, essential tremors, and reduced hand or arm mobility. This gadget is not just ergonomically created for simple utilization, but it also features smart motion controls and adaptable extensions for enhancing one's range of motion.

How Is The Personalized Beauty Devices Market Segmented?

The personalized beauty devicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Skin Care, Make-Up, Fragrances, Nails

2) By Service: At-Home, In-Store

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Modern Trade, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers, Mono Brand Stores, Other Sales channels

4) By Application: Consultation, Digital Questionnaire, Apps, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Skin Care: Facial Cleansing Devices, LED Therapy Devices, Microdermabrasion Tools, Anti-Aging Devices

2) By Make-Up: Personalized Foundation Mixers, Smart Makeup Applicators, Virtual Try-On Tools

3) By Fragrances: Custom Fragrance Blending Devices, Smart Scent Diffusers

4) By Nails: Nail Art Printers, UV Or LED Nail Lamps, Smart Nail Care Devices

View the full personalized beauty devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-beauty-devices-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Personalized Beauty Devices Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for personalized beauty devices. The region anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth in the projected period is Asia-Pacific. The report on the personalized beauty devices market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personalized Beauty Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hospitality Property Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospitality-property-management-software-global-market-report

Cardiac Rhythm Management Crm Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiac-rhythm-management-crm-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-diabetes-management-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.