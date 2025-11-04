Personal Services Market to Exceed US $1878.82 Billion by 2029, with 8.3% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Personal Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Personal Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for personal services has seen substantial growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $1265.22 billion in 2024 to $1365.76 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to factors such as lifestyle changes, an older population, health and wellness movements, increased disposable income, and urbanization.

The market size of personal services is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, with it being projected to increase to $1878.82 billion in 2029, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The surge during this forecast period can be traced back to factors such as digital transformation, environmental sustainability, engagement socially and improvement of wellbeing, along with cultural and diversity services. The principal trends projected for the forecast period are digital transformation paired with online services, subscription and membership patterns, services that are remote and virtual, and digital marketing combined with e-commerce.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Personal Services Market?

Expectations are high for the growth of the personal services market as stable economic growth is forecasted in numerous developed and emerging countries. In line with this, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) states that the global real GDP growth scaled up to 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. The market's growth is further bolstered by the recovery of commodity prices after their significant drop in the past. During the forecast period, developed economies are predicted to maintain a steady growth, while emerging markets will likely outpace these developed markets slightly. An example of this growth is seen in India, where World Bank official data recorded a brisk GDP growth of 8.2 percent in 2023/2024. Consequently, this stable economic growth is projected to raise disposables incomes, stimulating the demand for personal services.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Personal Services Market?

Major players in the Personal Services include:

• Service Corporation International

• Elis SA

• Fantastic Sams

• Weight Watchers International Inc

• Spotless Group Holdings Ltd

• Tivity Health

• Dignity plc

• Regis Corporation

• ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

• CSC Serviceworks Holdings Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Personal Services Industry?

The trend of beauty salons and spas utilizing online platforms to market their services is growing in the personal care industry. These online platforms or apps enable customers to schedule services such as hair styling, makeup, massages, and more at their own location. For example, Lisa is an online service that provides haircuts, massages, manicures, and other services at home following a previous booking. Other similar online platforms offering personal care services include Glamsquad, Urbanclap, Luxit, and Glamazon.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Personal Services Market Segments

The personal servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Household Services

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Personal Care Services: Hair Care, Skin Care, Nail Care, Spa And Massage Services, Other Personal Care Services

2) By Death Care Services: Funeral Homes And Funeral Services, Cemeteries And Crematories, Other Death Care Services

3) By Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services: Dry-Cleaning Services, Coin-Operated Laundromats, Industrial Laundries, Other Laundry Services

4) By Other Personal Services: Pet Care Services, Wedding Services, Event Planning Services, Personal Coaching And Counseling, Other Miscellaneous Personal Services

5) By Private Household Services: Home Cleaning Services, Childcare Services, Elderly Care Services, Other Household Support Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Personal Services Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the personal services market, closely followed by North America. The report on the personal services market examined sectors in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

