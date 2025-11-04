Pet Boarding Services Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Pet Boarding Services Market Worth?

The market size for pet boarding services has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market, which is projected to expand from $6.96 billion in 2024 to $7.46 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. Factors that have driven growth in the past include a surge in pet ownership, urbanization growth, an increase in disposable income, a rise in households with two incomes, as well as enhancement and expansion of pet care services and facilities.

It is predicted that the market for pet boarding services is set for considerable expansion in the coming years, with an estimated growth to $9.9 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The predicted growth over this period can be linked to a number of factors including the growing demand for premium, tailor-made pet care services, an increase in travel options for pet-friendly destinations increasing the need for pet boarding, an aging pet population requiring specialized provisions, improved regulations ensuring service quality and trust, and greater awareness of pet mental health leading to improved boarding experiences. Key trends anticipated over the forecast period encompass the spread of mobile app-based booking systems, customized pet wellness schemes, the growing adoption of intelligent pet wearable technology for tracking health in real-time, the creation of pet behavior therapy programs, along with the merging of vet services with pet boarding for superior care.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pet Boarding Services Market?

The rise in spending on non-medical veterinary services is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the pet boarding services market. Such services include pet-related activities like grooming, boarding, training, and daycare that don't include medical procedures. This increasing expenditure can be attributed to the rise in pet ownership, an increase in disposable income, and an emphasis on pet wellness and comfort. Pet boarding services offer a secure and comforting environment for pets while their owners are not available, ensuring their welfare and attention, without needing medical services. For instance, it is reported by the American Pet Products Association, a non-profit organization based in the USA, that in April 2024, spending on pet grooming, dog walking, and boarding surged to $12.6 billion in 2023, a significant increase from $11.4 billion in 2022. Consequently, the increasing expenditure on non-medical veterinary services is driving the growth of the pet boarding services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pet Boarding Services Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pet Boarding Services Sector?

Leading companies in the pet boarding services market are shifting their focus towards community-centric solutions, such as adaptable switching platforms. This allows for not only improved operational efficiency and better service management but also an escalated customer experience through technological platforms. Such adaptable platforms let users arrange for dog boarding as per their requirements, be it a short weekend trip or a longer vacation, by interacting with others seeking to swap dog-sitting services. This gives users the ability to choose the most suitable match based on duration and frequency. An illustrative example of this would be WoofyClub Inc., a United States-based company providing dog boarding services, that introduced an inventive application in July 2023 to redefine dog boarding, sitting, and daycare services. This platform enables dog guardians to locate and swap local dog care services, presenting a cost-effective and flexible substitute to typical alternatives. Issues like expensive fees and unreliable kennel conditions are addressed as it links users with dependable local dog families. The app's notable attributes consist of adaptable swapping choices, comprehensive dog profiles, effortless communication, and round-the-clock customer assistance. The chief objective of this app is to provide security and reassurance to pet owners, with a guarantee of high-quality care for their dogs in a warm and welcoming home setting.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pet Boarding Services Market Share?

The pet boarding servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Group Play Sessions, Exercise, Poolside Daycare, Pet Sitting, Other Service Types

2) By Care Type: Long Term, Short Term

3) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

Subsegments:

1) By Group Play Sessions: Socialization Activities, Interactive Play With Other Pets, Supervised Group Playtime, Age-Group Specific Play Sessions

2) By Exercise: Daily Walks, Running Sessions, Fitness And Agility Training, Structured Exercise Plans

3) By Poolside Daycare: Swimming Sessions, Water Therapy For Pets, Playtime In Pet-Friendly Pools, Hydrotherapy Services

4) By Pet Sitting: In-Home Pet Sitting, Overnight Pet Sitting, Drop-In Visits, Medication Administration Services

5) By Other Service Types: Grooming And Bathing Services, Training and Behavioral Services, Pet Spa Treatments, Nail Clipping And Ear Cleaning, Special Dietary Meals And Feeding Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Pet Boarding Services Market?

In 2024, North America topped the chart as the biggest region in the pet boarding services market. The fastest projected growth, however, is predicted to be in the Asia-Pacific region within the forecast period. This market report comprehensively covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

