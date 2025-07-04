Deputy Minister Alvin Botes: International Relations and Cooperation Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable House Chairperson,

Honourable Minister Lamola and Deputy Minister Moraka,

Chair of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Hon. Mahumapelo,

Honourable Members,

Director-General Zane Dangor and Members of the South African Foreign Service,

We present this budget vote at a defining moment in global history—what many analysts describe as a poly-crisis, characterised by Increased Unilateralism therefore requires of us to demonstrate and provide bold and principled global leadership, rooted in justice, inclusivity, solidarity, sovereignty and equality. We must continue to earn the mantle of being the champion of the Global South.

South Africa’s foreign policy is not a mirror of the world as it is, but a compass for the world as it should be. As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Bandung Conference, 70th anniversary Freedom Charter, the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter, and soon, the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform, we reaffirm the ideals that animate our diplomacy: Pan-Africanism, non-alignment, anti-imperialism, peace, development, human rights, and self-determination. These are not abstract—they shape our engagements in every multi-lateral forum and bilateral partnership. As Antonio Gramsci reminds us: The people do not fight for ideas, but for a form of life which they understand and can defend.”

Geopolitical Realities and Strategic Posture

Americas

We continue to deepen ties with the GRULAC countries through bilateral relations and multilateral groupings such as AU-CARICOM, AU-CELAC, and SADC-ALBA-TCP. These partnerships advance a shared development agenda and reform of global governance. We look forward to the AU-CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa in September 2025.

Priority areas of cooperation include energy, mining, agriculture, education, conservation, science and technology, and trade. At the multilateral level, we collaborate through BRICS, G20, G77 + China, NAM, and the UN.

We reaffirm our solidarity with Cuba, calling for an end to the unilateral U.S. economic blockade and the removal of Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Simultaneously, we seek constructive engagement with the United States. Despite tensions, President Ramaphosa has directed a calibrated approach. President Trump’s 90-day tariff pause offers a window for dispute resolution. With Canada, we share values and collaborate on global governance, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Geo-economic-Strategy

Economic diplomacy is central to our recovery. The recent MOU between Denel and Brazil’s Embraer enhances aerospace and defence cooperation, with benefits for job creation and skills development.

In 2024, Chile and South Africa signed an MOU on aquaculture and fisheries, advancing food security and Operation Phakisa. Cooperation continues in Antarctica, education and sport, facilitated by Chile’s AGCID development agency.

Following our 2023 visit to Uruguay, technical collaboration is underway with their Ciebal digital education centre. With Argentina, focus areas include biotechnology, mining, and the digital economy. In Peru, we engage on infrastructure, higher education and defence.

Cuba remains a valued partner. Over 158 Cuban doctors provide critical services across rural South Africa. We are expanding cooperation in biopharmaceuticals and continue benefiting from Cuban expertise in infrastructure and education.

Europe

Palestine self-determination, including statehood is a catalyst for the Middle East Peace Process. Specifically, in 2024, Armenia, Slovenia, Ireland, Norway, Spain, the Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Barbados have formally recognised Palestine statehood. South Africa welcomes the important letter issued on 16 June 2025 by nine EU Foreign Ministers of Belgium, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden to the High Representative of the EU, calling on the EU to implement the ICJ Advisory Opinion in its relations with Israel. Spain and Ireland formally joined South Africa’s case and stated they would comply with the ICJ’s interim orders.

Belgium (Wallonia region) suspended ammunition export licenses to Israel in early February 2024, citing the ICJ measures. Canada officially halted military export permits to Israel in March 2024, referencing the ICJ ruling. Denmark is engaged in ongoing court proceedings aiming to suspend export of F-35 jet components destined for Israel.

Western Europe remains South Africa’s largest export market and key partner. In 2024, exports to the region totalled R487 billion. It is also a vital source of FDI, technology, tourism and skills transfer.

High-level engagements were held with Ireland, the UK, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the EU. We convened structured bilateral mechanisms Croatia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. President Ramaphosa hosted German President Steinmeier; Deputy President Mashatile visited the UK and Ireland. These engagements addressed trade, AI, education, green hydrogen, and climate change. We wish to commend the UK for responding to the ICJ advisory opinion, ensuring that the second last vestige of colonialism is resolved, through the resolution of Mauritius’ Chagos Archipelago. This is leadership. We call on Spain and France to reflect the same spirit and work with the AU to bring to conclusion the last footprint of colonialism in Africa by supporting the self determination of the people of Western Sahara.

The Eighth SA-EU Summit reaffirmed shared goals. The EU’s €4.7 billion investment supports our energy transition, digital infrastructure and health systems. DIRCO will work with other departments to implement outcomes and prepare for upcoming AU-EU summits.

Relations with Nordic and Baltic states—Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Iceland—are strong. Cooperation spans peace mediation, energy transition, education, environment, and the circular economy. In 2025/26, over 40 structured engagements are planned for Western, Central and Nordic and Baltic Europe at high levels.

Global Governance and Reform

South Africa was central in shaping the Pact for the Future (2024), aimed at accelerating SDG implementation. We continue to amplify Global South voices.

Health equity is a core priority. We will lead efforts across Africa to advance Universal Health Coverage, through President Ramaphosa’ leadership as AU Champion on Preventable Pandemics and Diseases.

South Africa actively participated in the work of the Commonwealth and attended all high-level meetings, including the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) held in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly in September 2024, as well as the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM) in Samoa in 2024.

Peace and Security

In this 80th year of the UN Charter, we will continue to advocate for reform: a more representative Security Council, based on the Ezulwini consensus.

South Africa remains committed to peace and security, participating in UN missions in the DRC, South Sudan, and Sudan. South Africa is serving our second two-year term in the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC). We participate in open debates as well as Arria-formula meetings of the UNSC to advance collective action to address conflict in line with international law and the UN Charter.

Youth Engagement

South African Youth are actively participating in various initiatives in the multilateral arena. During South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, the Youth20 (Y20) engagement group provides an historical opportunity for inclusive and meaningful youth participation in global processes, and an opportunity to define the global development agenda. Y20 South Africa is being convened under the theme Youth Building Bridges: Uniting for Solidarity, Championing Equality, Driving Sustainability.

In the AU, youth participation programmes are guided by the Plan of Action of the African Youth Charter. The Pan-African Youth Union (PYU) and the African Union Youth Volunteer Programme, provide platforms for South African Youth to become to key participants in the delivery of Agenda 2063. In 2025, South Africa will also prioritise ratification of the Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade under the AfCFTA, originally championed by President Ramaphosa in 2020.

We congratulate the newly elected President Young Women of Africa’s (YWOA), Precious Banda and the ANC Youth League’s Secretary-General Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, as Second Vice President for Africa in World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY).

Youth engagement has also been an integral part of BRICS people-to-people cooperation. Our BRICS Youth Council representatives are helping shape outcomes.

The Diplomatic Academy will launch a Youth Peace Mediators Mentoring Programme involving 15 countries, including Finland, Egypt, Haiti, Türkiye, Colombia, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Qatar, South Sudan, and Ukraine. This supports UN Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security.

Each generation must define and fulfil its mission. Minister Lamola responded to the youth calls for the revival of the foreign service training for new members of South African foreign service and directed that the Diplomatic Academy will shortly commence with the Cadet Diplomatic Training Programme for 25 young South Africans.

Conclusion

We wish to acknowledge the continued leadership of the recipient of the Ubuntu Oliver Tambo leadership award in Diplomacy. Ambassador Welile Nhlapo may your wisdom continues to nourish us as a different generation.

Minister Lamola, we recognised the honour bestowed on you by the State of Palestine, the Order of the Star of Merit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for your unwavering dedication to self- determination of the Palestinian people, in acknowledgment of your role in the ICJ case.

This budget reaffirms South Africa’s moral leadership in the world.

I thank you.