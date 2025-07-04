Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni: Government Communication and Information System Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable House Chairperson,

Allow me to start by joining the President of the Republic and other South Africans in extending our condolences to the family, friends and comrades of our late 8th Deputy President, Mr DD Mabuza. Makalale ngo buhle nokuphumula.

When the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) was established 27 years ago, on 18th of May 1998, it said it would focus on six broad priorities:

Establishing a coherent government communication system

Building a development information network to service grassroots needs

Developing an information strategy for Multi-purpose Communication Centres

Building relations with the media as communication partners

Encouraging media diversity, and

Improving the competencies of government communicators.

Encouraging media diversity

The GCIS of 1998 grew up alongside the emergence at that time of Google as a dominant search engine. Hotmail was the key email platform. We had four terrestrial television channels, three of them operated by the SABC and one private channel, e.tv. M-Net was the only satellite offering. South Africa had around 1,2 million mobile phone users – and none of these phones could take photos, and WhatsApp only came along 11 years later.

We can all appreciate from this how much has changed in communications in 27 years, and there is a need for all of us to keep up with the rate of change. To make the point clearer, globally the print media which flourished in the pre-digital era period is facing survival challenges in an era of instant access to news through the use of smartphones and online news aggregators. Allow me to illustrate this point, in 2004, there were more than 600 print media titles compared to a handful that exit today and many of these are struggling to survive and community newspapers operating in a constrained regulatory environment are not immune tho this. Recently, we have witnessed the closure of more than 50 independent newspapers, and the once mighty City Press now only exist in digital form.

This reality has impacted the ability of the MDDA to raise revenue from commercial print media and thus its ability to support community newspapers. To mitigate this, I established a Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalisation Steering Committee of CEOs of the mainstream commercial media, community media, academia, OTT platforms to recommend how to revitalise community and commercial print media in a multi-channel and digital economy. The final report with recommendations from this Committee is expected soon. From the Final Report of this Committee, we will review both the Strategic Plan and APP of the MDDA to ensure full implementation of the recommendations.

In the 6th administration, we indicated the need for legislative amendments to the Electronic Communications Act (ECA) to bring up-to-date the legislative framework to support community media. The GCIS has commenced the work to review Chapters 3 (Licensing Framework) and 9 (broadcasting services) of the ECA in earnest and should be able to complete consultations with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa and and other relevant stakeholders by end of the current financial year.

G20

As South Africa continues its historic role as the G20 President in 2025, the GCIS, Brand South Africa and DIRCO have intensified efforts to protect and promote the country's image in a world marked by rising geopolitical tensions and misinformation. Growing alternative narratives continue to compete with facts.

In this context, GCIS and Brand South Africa’s priorities are focused on:

Targeted global campaigns that showcase South Africa’s leadership in key sectors,

Robust stakeholder engagement to deepen collaboration across public, private, and regional actors.

Strengthening social cohesion through the Play Your Part programme, which inspires active citizenship and community pride.

Coordinated messaging by Team South Africa at global forums, to ensure one clear, credible voice is heard.

Proactive media engagement to ensure South Africa’s story is told truthfully, responsibly, and in ways that inspire confidence both domestically and abroad.

Deputy Minister Morolong yesterday led Brand South Africa and DIRCO in the launch of the G20 advert to announce its G20 Presidency and welcome global delegate. The advert profiles the attractiveness of the nation brand whilst reaffirming its position of being a stable and diversified economy. The advert uses powerful visual storytelling to deepen engagement, shift perception, and reaffirm our voice on the global stage. Anchored in the theme “Shared & Unified Prosperity through Sustainable Partnerships,” the advert captures the spirit, pride, and purpose behind our leadership role.

Re-establishing a coherent government communication system

As the 7th administration began its focus on its priorities of economic growth, reducing poverty and building an ethical and capable state, the GCIS began its development of the Seventh Administration’s National Communication Strategic Framework (NCSF).

This Cabinet-approved Framework creates a clear structure and outlook for effective and coordinated communication by government communicators over the next five years. The GCIS will work to support the priorities of government through the implementation of this Framework that seeks to bring government closer to citizens and stakeholders and envisions an increase in the levels of trust between government and the citizens, based on improved information sharing about government service performance and interventions.

To this end, 11 post-Cabinet media briefings reported on Cabinet deliberations and decisions, and 78 departmental media briefings were facilitated by the GCIS at either its Pretoria or Cape Town media centres – this translates to 2 media briefings per week – repositioning GCIS as the coordinator of government communications. These media briefings including the post-Cabinet briefings are supported by live streaming, which extends our reach internationally and rural communities through community radios.

During the 2025/26 financial, GCIS has commenced in earnest with coordinating Pre-or Post- Budget Votes media briefings of Departments and the same will be done when Departments table their annual performance reports in October.

In addition, and as part of GCIS’s focus on monitoring the implementation of departmental and provincial communication plans, we will table to Cabinet quarterly communications plans implementation with an aim of identifying areas for improvements and support requirements for departmental and provincial implementation. The first report will be tabled in the next Cabinet. We intend to share these quarterly reports with the Portfolio Committee as part of enhancing its oversight on the implementation of the National Communications Strategic Framework.

In addition, the GCIS provincial offices will commence with coordinating the development of district and metro municipalities communications plans in consultation with Offices of the Premier and SALGA during the 2025/26 financial year.

At a policy level, we are at the final consultation stages in the review of the Government Communication Policy of 2018. The draft reviewed Policy proposes:

1. Norms and standards to professionalise communication and ensure coherence and a well functioning system across all spheres of government including entities

2. Prescribing that 1%-5% of Departments operational (excluding salaries and transfers) budgets be allocated to communication thus making compulsory allocation of budgets for communication so that communication is i proactive and intentional

3. 30% of Departments advertising budgets be set aside for spending on community media

4. Clarifying roles and responsibilities of various key government communication messengers such as Executives Authorities, Accounting Officers, Subject experts, DDG, Heads of Communication and Media Liaison Officers to close the communication gap that emerges from time to time due to personalities.

5. Making compulsory the media training of MLOs, Executive Authorities and newly appointed Heads of Comms

6. Providing clear guidelines for government social media communication

7. Corporate identity application

Building relations with the media as communication partners

GCIS operates in a global environment where traditional news media – on TV, radio, and online – are supplemented, but at times, also undermined by institutional or individual content creators who seek to cause mischief or drive divisions and cynicism in society.

In a world where anyone can see anything happening anywhere in the world at any time, content development at the GCIS has to be globally competitive, compelling and credible.

These are the demands placed on the GCIS at head office and in remote corners of our country where government communicators are reaching out to communities as well as visitors and investors who have an interest or economic interests in such areas.

Under these circumstances, the GCIS continues to place a premium on engaging with trusted news channels across all media types, given their credibility and expansive reach. In this regard, during the 2024/25, there were 61 engagements undertaken between government officials and senior journalists on government’s key programmes.

Building a development information network to service grassroots needs

The GCIS continues to monitor national and international print, broadcast and online media, which ensures that government is kept abreast of issues and dynamics in public discourse about our government and South Africa in general.

Over the period, social media alerts played a key role in addressing disinformation and misinformation. And government social media platforms are growing in importance and usability as instant, trusted sources of government information and news.

GCIS has also actively utilised digital media to reach citizens thus harnessing the power and reach of social media in government communications. In October 2024, we celebrated 1 million followers in the Government Facebook page having started at just over 200, 000 in March 2023, and to date the government page following has reached 1.1 million. The recently introduced government WhatsApp channels have 1,4 million followers. We boost a combined following of almost *3,5million* unique users across platforms. This is made possible because we are consistent in using government owned platforms for up-to-date announcements on government initiatives, important news, and opportunities.

*FOLLOWING*

X/Twitter: 854, 500

Facebook: 1,1 million

WhatsApp channels; 1,4 million

Instagram: 65,9k

LinkedIn: 10k

TikTok: 67,7k

Improvements are still required to improve the performance of other government departments, provincial governments and local governments social media platforms to be instantaneous information sources specific to their departments, provinces and municipalities.

Furthermore, the South African Government News Agency, SAnews.gov.za, has become a valuable source of current news and information dedicated on government priorities, programmes and interventions for the country. In the last financial year, 3 617 stories on key government programmes and activities were published on SAnews focussing on government interventions in key priority areas such as anti-corruption, the fight against gender-based violence, implementation of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, combatting crime and the outlook of the country in general.

SAnews articles were republished in mainstream media both internationally and the domestic media, which gave added traction to government messages and supplemented reporting by media on government’s extensive programme of activities and opportunities for citizens.

The GCIS continues to prioritise radio as a pervasive communication channel to reach South Africans in a language of their preference and to ensure that communities receive and engage with government information and services. In the last financial year, 1,086 radio products were used to inform citizens through differentiated formats.

2025/26 and MTEF Budget Allocation

Before I turn to the budget allocation for the GCIS, allow me to list other initiatives in our pipeline that the Deputy Minister and I have not detailed in this budget debate due to time constraints. These include the:

Assessment of the contribution of Brand SA and the Media Development and Diversity Agency to national policy

Revision of the statutory form of BrandSA.

Development and approval of the Digital Transformation Strategy;

Publishing of Annual Transformation Report to assess the state of transformation in the Media, Advertising and Communications sector;

Development and implementation of an integrated platform strategy to improve relevance in a multi-channel environment and increase reach.

I believe that these initiatives are crucial in gearing the GCIS and its entities for the communication landscape of the future.

The total budget allocation to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) over the 2025 MTEF period (2025/26 to 2027/28 financial years) amounts to R2,468 billion which is spread as follows:

2025/26: R820, 281 million

2026/27: R805, 731 million

2027/28: R842,171 million

The department’s current budget of R820, 281 million for the 2025/26 financial year is shared across operational costs, capital costs, and transfers & subsidies as follows:

The operating budget of R544, 492 million and this constitutes 66% of the budget allocation. The operating budget caters for compensation of employees (COE) to the value of R311, 080 million for establishment of 500 permanent positions and goods and services to the value of R233, 412 million.

It must be noted that the GCIS establishment is not fully funded as the COE allocation is insufficient and had to fund cost of living adjustment estimated at R13,265 million.

Transfers and subsidies of R270, 711 million constitutes 33% of the total budget allocation. Included in the transfers and subsidies allocation is a R40, 296 million allocation for MDDA and R229, 072 million allocation for Brand SA.

Included in the Brand SA allocation is R21,340 million allocation for communication of the G20 Presidency.

Honourable Chairperson, as much as we appreciate this financial injection from the fiscus, I must highlight that GCIS of the future requires an extensive capital budget to accelerate digital transformation technologies and ensure GCIS remains relevant, agile and productive as the Fourth Industrial Revolution rolls into the Fifth.

The budget reductions implemented by National Treasury over the 2024 MTEF period and budget growth that is below CPI could potentially lead to significant adverse consequences such as operational compromises, stagnant innovation, and diminished competitive edge.

In an era of ever diminishing budgets and many pressing interests, we understand funding is a challenge for all departments.

However, the present GCIS budget allocation does not adequately cover the cost to communicate (per capita) in different platforms and different languages so that we can reach all segments of the population.

I table this budget for your support, and I undertake that we will work diligently with this budget to serve the nation.

I say this particularly in view of the fact that as South Africa prepares to hold a National Dialogue, the GCIS and its agencies stand ready to ensure South Africans have access to information that will enable their effective participation and feedback.

I look forward to working with the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies as we seek to find innovative ways to enrich the lives of our citizens through communication.

I wish to thank Deputy Minister Morolong, the GCIS Acting CEO, Nomonde Mnukwa and the leadership and staff of the GCIS and its entities for their continued commitment to ensuring that South Africans are empowered through a GCIS that works for all.

As I close, I wish to borrow from Robert Ricciardelli when he said, and I quote, “In this world, there is enough light for people to see the truth, and enough darkness to blind those who aren’t seeking it.”

Enkosi, Ngiyabonga, Ndo Livhuwa.

