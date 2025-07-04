Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,646 in the last 365 days.

Intermittent interruption of IAM website and electronic services due to maintenance of information system

MACAU, July 4 - The website of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be intermittently interrupted and relevant electronic services will be suspended for maintenance of the information system. The booking service of IAM-related locations and rabies vaccination on “Macao One Account” and “Business & Associations Platform” will also be suspended. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

The services will be suspended during the periods below:

From 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 6 July 2025

From 8:00 p.m. on 11 July 2025 to 2:00 a.m. on the following day

From 8:00 p.m. on 12 July 2025 to 9:00 a.m. on the following day

From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on 14 July 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Intermittent interruption of IAM website and electronic services due to maintenance of information system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more