Intermittent interruption of IAM website and electronic services due to maintenance of information system

MACAU, July 4 - The website of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be intermittently interrupted and relevant electronic services will be suspended for maintenance of the information system. The booking service of IAM-related locations and rabies vaccination on “Macao One Account” and “Business & Associations Platform” will also be suspended. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.

The services will be suspended during the periods below:

From 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 6 July 2025

From 8:00 p.m. on 11 July 2025 to 2:00 a.m. on the following day

From 8:00 p.m. on 12 July 2025 to 9:00 a.m. on the following day

From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on 14 July 2025