Intermittent interruption of IAM website and electronic services due to maintenance of information system
MACAU, July 4 - The website of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will be intermittently interrupted and relevant electronic services will be suspended for maintenance of the information system. The booking service of IAM-related locations and rabies vaccination on “Macao One Account” and “Business & Associations Platform” will also be suspended. The public are advised to pay attention to the arrangement.
The services will be suspended during the periods below:
From 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on 6 July 2025
From 8:00 p.m. on 11 July 2025 to 2:00 a.m. on the following day
From 8:00 p.m. on 12 July 2025 to 9:00 a.m. on the following day
From 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on 14 July 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.