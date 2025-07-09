Pearl Metropolita Successfully Passes Completion Inspection, with Handover Arrangements Underway

MACAU, July 9 - The home-swap housing project at Lot P in the Areia Preta reclamation area (Pearl Metropolita) has successfully passed the completion inspection and has been granted the Occupation Permit (commonly known as the “handover paper”) by the relevant authorities. Macau Urban Renewal Limited will begin arranging handover procedures for eligible purchasers in due course.

The project is located at Lot P of the reclamation area in Areia Preta, boasting a prime location with comprehensive living facilities. It enjoys proximity to major infrastructure, including the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Macao Bridge, Qingmao Port, and Border Gate, offering convenient access to major sea, land, and air transport hubs such as the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal and Macau International Airport.

Four elevators serve eight units per floor

Pearl Metropolita comprises six residential buildings, each rising 50 storeys. The project boasts an efficiency rate exceeding 75%, with a low management fee of only MOP 0.93 per square foot of gross floor area. Each standard floor contains eight units served by four elevators, all of which provide direct access from the ground floor without the need for transfer. Unit types include one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, with practical areas ranging from 57 to 135 square metres. All units feature balconies and are equipped with complimentary kitchen appliances, full-house inverter heating and cooling air conditioning, and bathrooms with windows and installed heaters. The windows are made of triple-layered energy-saving glass, offering excellent heat and sound insulation. In addition, the project is the first in Macau to install anti-fall safety cables, further ensuring resident safety.

Fully equipped clubhouse and lush green environment

The podium-level leisure area and clubhouse span over 16,000 square metres and include facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, a jogging track of over 700 meters, and a children’s play area, providing residents with a comfortable living environment and verdant landscape views. The private car park offers 1,873 car parking spaces and 490 motorcycle parking spaces, all are equipped with charging outlets to meet the needs of electric vehicle owners.

Lot P also features commercial areas, pedestrian-only zones, and an emergency fire access lane. Additionally, two new 24-meter-wide public roads have been built, each comprising a four-lane dual carriageway and pedestrian pathways, improving transport connectivity and creating a livable, well-connected community.