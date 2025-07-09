IAM to begin optimisation and widening of green belt in St. Augustine's Square from this Thursday

MACAU, July 9 - To optimise the environmental setting of an ancient tree in St. Augustine's Square and make adequate space for the roots of the tree to grow, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will optimise and widen the green belt surrounding the tree from 10 July. The irrigation system of the green belt will also be optimised at the same time. During this period, the green belt will be partially enclosed. IAM appeals to the public for their understanding for the inconvenience caused.

During the duration of the works, protective measures of the tree will be adopted on site and the condition of the tree will be closely monitored. The works are expected to take about 22 working days, but the actual duration of the works may be extended due to the weather and other factors. The green belt will be partially enclosed when the works are carried out, and the public are advised to refrain from entering the enclosed area. IAM will also strictly supervise the construction unit to carry out measures for the management of the enclosed area and the cleanliness of the surrounding area, so as reduce the impact on residents and users.