Hengtong Honored as "ESG Leader Among Chinese Enterprises”

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. was successfully included in the “Progressing Steadily to Achieve Far-reaching Goals: ESG Leaders Report of Chinese Enterprises 2025” released by Syntao Green Finance and was awarded the honor of "ESG Leader Among Chinese Enterprises" .

This prestigious inclusion in the authoritative report and ranking among China's ESG Leaders is a testament to Hengtong Optic-Electric's outstanding practices and significant achievements in the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) fields. The honor not only represents high recognition of Hengtong's accomplishments in sustainability and its long-term commitment to a sustainable development strategy but also highlights the company's mission-driven approach in the new era: leveraging independent innovation to drive technological advancement and green, low-carbon transformation.

Since the United Nations Global Compact introduced the comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles in 2004, ESG has evolved over more than two decades. Today, facing the triple challenges of climate change, geopolitical turbulence, and technological revolution, ESG has transcended principles and concepts, entering a new cycle characterized by deepening standards and concurrent action implementation.

Against this backdrop, the principle of "Progressing Steadily to Achieve Far-reaching Goals" is not only an imperative choice for navigating external uncertainties but also a strategic proposition for enterprises to transcend short-term volatility and build core competitiveness. This year's selection adhered to the stringent principle of "Selecting the Best from the Elite." From a pool of over 5,300 A-share listed companies, only 138 elite enterprises (accounting for 2.6%) were chosen. Inclusion mandated simultaneous fulfillment of three rigorous criteria: achieving an ESG rating of A- or above from Syntao Green Finance, ranking within the top 10% of their respective industry, and having no major ESG risk incidents over the past three years.

The selected enterprises boast an average ESG score of 73.99 and represent a significant 19.7% of the total A-share market capitalization, underscoring their substantial market value and exemplary role. Notably, the leaders demonstrate significant advantages across all three ESG dimensions. Hengtong Optic-Electric stands out particularly in the Environmental (E) dimension, commanding a substantial lead with a score exceeding the industry average by 28.87 points. This highly selective and credible ranking accentuates Hengtong Optic-Electric's solid strengths as a pioneer in the national dual carbon strategy.

As a trailblazer and exemplar in green development, Hengtong has unswaveringly practiced the concept of green growth for many years, continuously exploring and innovating pathways for low-carbon development. From green manufacturing and renewable energy transformation, to advancing energy conservation, emissions reduction, and empowering green growth through digital intelligence, and from greening its own industry to assuming global responsibilities, the company is building a comprehensive green, high-quality development ecosystem across its entire industrial chain and supply chain. This leadership is steering the telecommunications and power transmission industries towards low-carbon and sustainable development.

