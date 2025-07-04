Tasting Australia Spirit Awards Entries open

Release date: 04/07/25

Entries for the eighth edition of the Tasting Australia Spirit Awards officially open today and distillers from across the country are invited to join the competition.

Distillers can submit their products into 11 award categories, each offering the chance to earn highly regarded national acclaim for beverages and brands.

Categories include the Best New Entrant Award, which will be presented to a distiller entering the Spirit Awards for the first time this year.

Entrants will also receive valuable feedback on their products and tasting notes from industry experts, led by newly appointed Head Judge Tim Boast from South Australia’s Never Never Distilling Co.

Legendary Tasmanian distiller Bill Lark returns as Spirit Awards Patron.

Winners of the Spirit Awards will be determined in August, followed by an awards presentation in September, with trophy award-winning products to be integrated into a showcase at Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond in autumn 2026.

Entries for the Spirit Awards open tomorrow morning at 9am ACST and close at 9am ACST on Monday 11 August. The awards presentation will take place in early September in Adelaide.

For more information and to submit an entry into the 2025 Tasting Australia Spirit Awards visit the website.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

The Tasting Australia Spirit Awards have celebrated Australian distillers since 2018, with South Australian producers continuing to showcase the quality of our distilleries on a national stage.

They bolster South Australia’s international reputation for outstanding food and beverages, and the simple pleasures found in sharing them.

Attributable Tim Boast, Head Judge

It is a privilege to lead the Tasting Australia Spirit Awards judging panel and to have the opportunity to try the finest products Australian distillers have to offer.

It’s an opportunity for distillers to not only gain deserved recognition for their products, but to connect and learn from other distillers. It truly is a celebration of the industry and the amazing producers in our country.

Attributable to Bill Lark, Spirit Awards Patron

The Spirit Awards are a joy to take part in every year.

It’s a pleasure to see the amazing products Australian distillers submit into the competition. Their ability to continuously innovate is what drives the growth and quality of our industry.