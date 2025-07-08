Divorce-Online Launches Missing Spouse Divorce Service Amid Rise in Incomplete DIY Divorce Cases

Missing spouses divorce service

New service helps divorcing individuals proceed when they can’t locate their spouse, with full legal support and UK-wide process server network.

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Divorce-Online , a leading UK provider of online divorce solutions, has introduced a fully managed Missing Spouse Divorce Service in response to a growing number of people unable to complete their divorce due to a lack of contact with their ex-partner.The company reports an increase in clients who initially started their divorce on Gov.uk, assuming the process would be straightforward, only to discover they cannot proceed without locating or serving their spouse.“Many people believe a no-fault divorce means a simple online form — but service of documents is still a legal requirement,” said Mark Keenan, Founder of Divorce-Online. “When someone can’t provide a current address for their ex, they’re stuck. That’s where we step in.”A Common Pitfall in DIY DivorceUnder current law in England and Wales, even in no-fault divorces, applicants must provide proof that the respondent has been served with the divorce application. If a spouse is missing or uncontactable, applicants must apply to the court to use alternative service methods — such as deemed service, dispensation of service, or using a process server.Many DIY users are unaware of these requirements and have their applications delayed or rejected as a result.What the Service IncludesDivorce-Online’s Missing Spouse Divorce Service is designed to take over at any stage — whether the client is starting fresh or has already encountered issues with a stalled application. The service includes:Preparation and submission of all necessary court forms and applicationsLegal drafting of requests for alternative serviceCoordination with trusted UK-wide process serversFull case management until the Final Order is granted“We’ve built this service to give people confidence and closure,” said Keenan. “It’s a clear pathway for people stuck in limbo.”A Trusted Solution for a Growing ProblemDivorce-Online has helped over 200,000 people since 1999 and continues to offer affordable legal services that simplify the divorce process.To learn more about the Missing Spouse Divorce Service, visit:

