MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Launches Summer Wellness Retreats for Individuals and Families

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures soar, MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai is offering a welcome escape from the summer heat with the launch of two immersive wellness retreats: the Rhythm & Renewal Wellness Reset for individuals or couples, and the Family Reboot Retreat designed to bring families closer through wellness, creativity and connection.Set on the tranquil East Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, The Retreat Palm is a sanctuary where wellness is woven into every detail. From nourishing cuisine and calming spa rituals to mindful movement and restorative sleep environments. These limited-time retreats, available from now to 30 September 2025, offer guests the chance to slow down, recharge and reset both body and mind.“Our vision is to offer transformative wellness, not just pampering,” says Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery the Retreat Palm Dubai. “These retreats are designed for guests to leave feeling lighter, more connected and with simple tools they can take home. Whether you are coming solo or with your family, this is wellness made personal.”The Rhythm & Renewal Wellness Reset is a 24-hour journey of self-restoration. Starting with a pre-arrival wellness consultation and aromatherapy welcome, guests enjoy nourishing full-board meals, a customised massage at Rayya Spa, and group sessions in yoga, breathwork, aqua fitness and active stretching. Morning detox shots and beachside grounding rituals complement the experience, ending with in-room self-care designed to support deep, restorative sleep. Prices start from AED999.For families, the Family Reboot Retreat offers a playful yet purposeful itinerary designed to enrich every generation. Parents enjoy spa treatments and oxygen relaxation therapy, while children take part in creative activities like pottery, crafts, and beachside shell collecting. Shared sessions in yoga and sound healing bring the family together, alongside tree planting and wellness dining that’s both delicious and nutritious. Prices start from AED2475.Both packages include accommodation in a Deluxe Sea View Room and access to all resort wellness facilities, including the private beach, gym, pool, sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi. For more information and for booking, call or WhatsApp: +971 50 527 5343 or +971 4 5247777, email: ha9q6-RE1@accor.com or visit www.theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow @theretreatpalmdubai on instagram.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About MGallery The Retreat Palm DubaiThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options, and luxurious accommodations.

