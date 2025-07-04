Seaside Honey Café & Restaurant ‘miele’ to Reopen on Awaji Island

miele Exterior (render) Terrace seating looks over the Seto Inland Sea (image)

The popular seafront café & pizzeria will relaunch its honey-themed menu on the West Coast of Awaji Island, Hyogo, on July 11

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Azusa Mitsuda) has fully renewed its seaside honey café and pizzeria "miele", preparing it for a reopen on Friday, July 11, 2025.

First opened in 2014, miele found popularity offering an original menu of dishes made using honey as well as fresh ingredients locally sourced from Awaji Island. It now reopens as a "seaside honey café and pizzeria", renovated for more seating space on the open terrace set against the panoramic backdrop of Awaji Island's scenic west coast. A newly added second floor features indoor seating for inclement weather, while a third floor terrace offers sweeping views of the Seto Inland Sea and the fresh ocean breezes of Awaji Island.

The signature "All-You-Can-Top Awaji Whitebait Pizza" returns, with new menu offerings including a rich and creamy "Roman-Style Carbonara with Kitasaka Egg", made with fresh pasta from the 117-year-old Awaji Mengyo pasta specialty shop, and premium "Sakura Tamago" eggs from the local Kitasaka Poultry Farm, which raises purebred Japanese chickens on farms across the island. Guests can also enjoy a selection of healthy drinks made with organic honey.

With the renewal of miele, Pasona Furusato Incubation has expressed the aim of promoting Awaji Island's fresh local produce and natural scenery for locals and visitors alike, and contributing to the revitalization of the region through tourism development initiatives.

■Overview: miele Renewal Opening

Opening Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Address: 785-9 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Contents: "Seaside honey café & pizzeria" miele reopens with pizza, pasta, drinks, and more using organic honey and local Awaji Island ingredients. The renewed facility now includes third-floor terrace seating with a view of the Seto Inland Sea.

Business Hours: Weekdays - 10:30 AM - 7:00 PM (last order 6:30 PM)

Weekend/Holidays - 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM (last order 6:30 PM)

Closed on Thursdays.

Website: https://miele-da-scuola.com/

Inquiries: Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc., Tel: +81 (0)799-82-1820

