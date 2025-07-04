Deputy Minister Thandi Moraka: International Relations and Cooperation Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable Speaker / House Chair,

Honourable Minister Lamola and Deputy Minister Botes,

Chair of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations, Hon. Mahumapelo,

Honourable Members,

Senior Officials of DIRCO led by Director-General Zane Dangor,

DIRCO continues to strengthen its internal capacity to deliver on our foreign policy. We are finalising the Department’s organisational review process to improve efficiency, optimise resources, and align with global opportunities.

A major focus is on building a capable, professional diplomatic corps. Through the Diplomatic Academy, we are enhancing skills in economic diplomacy, conflict resolution, and mediation. To date, over 1000 African women have been trained in line with UN Resolution 1325, with representation from 16 African countries.

Honourable Members,

We are also launching a Youth Peace Mediators Programme in partnership with Finland, including young people from 15 countries, aligned with UN Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace and Security. Youth empowerment is a priority in our Human Resource Plan through internships, cadet programmes, and involvement in international engagements.

The African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) remains a strategic tool for supporting peace, development and integration on the continent. In 2025/26, R54.4 million has been allocated to support humanitarian assistance, democratic governance and observer missions in countries such as Malawi, Seychelles and Tanzania.

Honourable Members,

In 2025/26, R54.4 million has been allocated to support humanitarian assistance, democratic governance and observer missions in countries such as Malawi, Seychelles and Tanzania. We reaffirm our commitment to peace and to the people of Western Sahara in their pursuit of self-determination.

Honourable Members,

In the Middle East, despite ongoing challenges, the region remains a critical partner. Trade with the region reached R1.2 trillion in 2024, with strong export growth to the Gulf States and rising investment in key sectors including digitalisation and agro-processing.

Our relations with China have been elevated to a Strategic Partnership in the New Era, expanding cooperation in renewable energy, EVs, infrastructure and critical minerals, in support of building a capable state. We also mark 115 years of diplomatic relations with Japan, with significant investment from over 140 Japanese companies and new export markets for products such as avocados and citrus. In Southeast Asia, our ASEAN partnership has yielded tangible market access gains for South African produce in Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. This positions us strongly in a rapidly growing economic region.

Lastly, South Asia, particularly India, continues to offer vast potential. With over 130 Indian companies invested in South Africa, we are deepening ties in trade, investment and tourism.

Honourable Members,

Despite fiscal constraints, DIRCO remains committed to flying the South African flag high on the global stage and driving an inclusive, developmental foreign policy.

Thank you.

