Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu on Northern Cape G20 outreach

On Thursday, 03 July 2025, the Deputy Minister of Tourism in the Republic of South Africa, Ms. Maggie Sotyu led an outreach programme to engage with communities in the Northern Cape Province on the G20 Tourism Priorities, and their potential to advance tourism growth and sustainability.

The Tourism G20 Community Outreach that was held in the Northern Cape – South Africa is a first of a number of planned events that will bring the G20 agenda closer to tourism communities in the country. In the quest for global sustainable development, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Maggie Sotyu emphasised the importance of balancing the need for economic growth with social inclusion to meet our present and future needs.

“Bringing the G20 agenda closer to our communities is critical to enable us to chart a path for inclusive global sustainable development.”

“The G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) has been working hard, meeting with senior officials, authorities and experts to recommend decisions in line with the agenda and priorities identified by the G20 Presidency.”

“These recommendations will play a critical part in the overall goal of addressing the global socio-economic challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.”

“It is therefore empirical that we engage the communities we serve to align our proposed recommendations with their present and future needs,” Tourism Deputy Minister Sotyu said.

The Northern Cape province is South Africa’s largest province and the most sparsely populated. Renowned for its red dunes and black-maned lions, the province is a popular tourism destination and a haven for nature and adventure enthusiasts who enjoy exploring its diverse attractions within its national parks. The province’s rich Khoi-San heritage is evident in ancient rock art sites scattered across the region. Its natural wonders, historical landmarks, or the warm hospitality of its people makes the Northern Cape a must-see destination for all visitors.

The Tourism G20 Community Outreach was held in partnership with the Northern Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism. The community engagement featured presentations on skills and empowerment programmes, and Tourism Incentive initiatives from the Department of Tourism. Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) from the local community were afforded an opportunity to showcase and sell their crafts and products at the event

The community in the Northern Cape were introduced to the four G20 Tourism Priorities, that will inform the 2025 G20 action plan on tourism development, namely:

A People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation to enhance Travel and Tourism Start-Ups and SMMEs

Tourism Financing and Investment to Enhance Equality and Promote Sustainable Development

Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel, and an

Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development

The G20 Tourism Priorities facilitated robust discussion with the community on the need for greater consultation and collaboration between the Government and communities. Frequent and continuous engagement will serve to better align the socio-economic needs of tourism communities to domestic and international developmental policies.

Echoing the community’s sentiment, Deputy Minister Sotyu affirmed government’s national development plans that reinforces increased partnerships with communities to build sustainable societies. and.

“It is an exciting time for South Africa, as our country is the first African nation to preside over and host the G20 presidency and Summit.”

“Frequent and continuous engagement with our communities will enable us to work towards a people-centred, progressive, and solution-driven policies that find solutions to our domestic and global challenges, whilst accelerating global cooperation and multilateralism.”

“The G20 provides a significant opportunity for our provinces, cities and communities to work together to promote our culture, heritage, tourism, and industrial and commercial advances.”

“I also encourage our communities to actively participate in the empowerment programmes that are offered by the three spheres of our government, and help us build a nation that works for all,” Deputy Minister Sotyu concluded.

