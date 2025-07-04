Minister Senzo Mchunu: South African Police Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Salutations and introduction

Honourable Speaker

Honourable Deputy Speaker

His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa (in absentia)

His Excellency, the Deputy President Paul Mashatile

Cabinet Colleagues

Deputy Ministers, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr Polly Boshielo

Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police

Honourable Members

National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola

Director-General of the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, Mr Thulani Sibuyi

Executive Director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Ms Dikeledi Ntlatseng

Leadership of various stakeholders in the sector and civil society

Fellow South Africans

In leading this portfolio, we do so with full appreciation of the constitutional mandate entrusted to the South African Police Service — a mandate to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, and uphold and enforce the law. These responsibilities lie at the very heart of a functioning democracy and are central to the wellbeing of our people and the stability of our country.

I am honoured to stand before you today, to deliver the Budget Vote for all departments and entities reporting to the Ministry of Police, namely: the South African Police Service (Vote 28), Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (Vote 21) and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Vote 24). It has been a year since we took office as the Ministry of Police, a journey that has been marked by urgency, consultation, and a deep commitment to the safety and security of every person who calls this country home.

Government and ministerial priorities and enablers

Honourable Members, the 7th Administration has outlined three strategic priorities, which serve as the compass guiding all departments, including the SAPS. These are:

As the Ministry of Police, we have refined and adopted clear and focused priorities for this 7th Administration. Our commitment is to lead a police service that protects the vulnerable, disrupts criminality, and restores trust. Our strategic policing priorities are:

These priorities, along with the vision of the National Development Plan 2030, have directly informed both our Annual Performance Plan and our Strategic Plan. We are fully aligned with the broader developmental objectives of our government — because there can be no development without safety, and no safety without an efficient police service.

To deliver on these, we have identified a number of critical enablers that will underpin our crime-fighting strategy:

2025 / 2026 budget

Visible Policing will account for more than 53% of the total Vote in 2025/26, while Detective Services will represent nearly 20%.

Compensation of employees remains the primary cost driver, accounting for more than 80% of the Vote. Over the MTEF, this category is expected to grow at an average rate of 5.5%, while operational items such as goods and capital investments will grow at a more modest average rate of 3.6%. Within the current funding framework, the SAPS anticipates replacing personnel lost through natural attrition by enlisting 5,500 new police trainees in January 2026. This recruitment will be funded through the department’s baseline allocation, maintaining the personnel complement at approximately 188,000 over the MTEF period.

Specific allocations include R 219.2 million for securing the G20 conference scheduled for November 2025, R 400 million for the 2026 Local Government Elections, and R 34.8 million to support the costs associated with the appointment of an additional Deputy Minister. Furthermore, R 150 million has been shifted from the SAPS operational budget to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) over two years to support its partnership with the Joint Initiative on Crime and Corruption.

The South African Police Service has been allocated a budget of One Hundred and Twenty Billion Eight Hundred and Ninety Million Rand (R 120, 890 billion) for the 2025/26 financial year.

The budget allocated to the South African Police Service will be spread across our various programmes to support these priorities. While we welcome and appreciate the allocation, we are under no illusion about the scale of the task ahead. The work that needs to be done far exceeds the resources available. Crime is adaptive, dynamic and, in many cases, well-financed — and so must our response be.

Operational measures by the SAPS

Honourable Members, this budget is about improved policing - that is, new approaches, enhanced methods of policing, intensified effectiveness and improved efficiencies.

We have repeatedly mentioned that there are four provinces where crime is concentrated, these are: Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. The recent random four waves of gang violence in Cape Town, resulting in a total of 18 murders, is a source of grave concern for the Ministry. It is clear that identified high crime zones in all four provinces require intelligence led targeted deployment of specialised units to combat criminality, over and above Operation Shanela. A total of 225 hotspot police stations have been identified, demanding targeted and synchronised interventions.

Not only have we delved on strategies, we have developed plans that are on the table for implementation.

These named provinces have been prioritised in the allocation of baseline budgets. This includes an additional R 85 million to support the top 30 + 5 high contact crime stations. Community engagements will also be supported through an allocation of R 28 million for Community Policing Forums (CPFs), which will be used to procure essential resources such as torches, reflective jackets, and cones. A further R 8.5 million is allocated for community interaction activities, including izimbizo, and awareness campaigns.

Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV+F) remains one of the most pressing challenges facing our nation. We have tightened up coordination and response with all the relevant departments and we are ready to work with the GBVF Council and community based organisations. The country is gripped and aggrieved by GBV+F, as its prevalence has reached distressing levels. Approximately R 1.6 billion will be spent on baseline activities related to GBV+F response, including R 1.5 billion for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units, R 40 million for youth and vulnerable group awareness campaigns, and an additional R 50 million allocated to provinces to strengthen GBV+F responses.