Minister Senzo Mchunu: South African Police Dept Budget Vote 2025/26
Salutations and introduction
Honourable Speaker
Honourable Deputy Speaker
His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa (in absentia)
His Excellency, the Deputy President Paul Mashatile
Cabinet Colleagues
Deputy Ministers, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr Polly Boshielo
Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police
Honourable Members
National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola
Director-General of the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, Mr Thulani Sibuyi
Executive Director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Ms Dikeledi Ntlatseng
Leadership of various stakeholders in the sector and civil society
Fellow South Africans
-
I am honoured to stand before you today, to deliver the Budget Vote for all departments and entities reporting to the Ministry of Police, namely: the South African Police Service (Vote 28), Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (Vote 21) and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Vote 24). It has been a year since we took office as the Ministry of Police, a journey that has been marked by urgency, consultation, and a deep commitment to the safety and security of every person who calls this country home.
-
In leading this portfolio, we do so with full appreciation of the constitutional mandate entrusted to the South African Police Service — a mandate to prevent, combat and investigate crime, maintain public order, protect and secure the inhabitants of the Republic and their property, and uphold and enforce the law. These responsibilities lie at the very heart of a functioning democracy and are central to the wellbeing of our people and the stability of our country.
Government and ministerial priorities and enablers
-
Honourable Members, the 7th Administration has outlined three strategic priorities, which serve as the compass guiding all departments, including the SAPS. These are:
-
Driving inclusive growth and job creation
-
Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living
-
Building a capable, ethical and developmental state
-
These priorities, along with the vision of the National Development Plan 2030, have directly informed both our Annual Performance Plan and our Strategic Plan. We are fully aligned with the broader developmental objectives of our government — because there can be no development without safety, and no safety without an efficient police service.
-
As the Ministry of Police, we have refined and adopted clear and focused priorities for this 7th Administration. Our commitment is to lead a police service that protects the vulnerable, disrupts criminality, and restores trust. Our strategic policing priorities are:
-
Reducing the murder rate
-
Reducing illegal firearms
-
Dismantling drug networks
-
Fighting Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF)
-
Dealing decisively with illegal immigration
-
Reducing organised crime
-
Reducing gang violence
-
Clamping down on illegal mining
-
Tackling corruption within the SAPS
-
To deliver on these, we have identified a number of critical enablers that will underpin our crime-fighting strategy:
-
The adoption and enhancement of technology to improve detection, rapid response, and data analysis
-
Strengthening Crime Intelligence, enabling us to act proactively, not reactively
-
Capacitating and upskilling our detectives, who lead the charge in solving complex and violent crimes
-
Improving forensic services, to ensure swift and credible investigations and prosecutions
-
Improving fleet management, to ensure our officers can respond efficiently when communities need them most
-
Upgrading our infrastructure, including the number and condition of police stations
-
Improving the working and living conditions of our police officers, recognising that morale, dignity, and adequate resources are essential to performance
2025 / 2026 budget
-
Honourable Members, this budget is about improved policing - that is new approaches and new methods; effectiveness and efficiencies.
-
The budget allocated to the South African Police Service will be spread across our various programmes to support these priorities. While we welcome and appreciate the allocation, we are under no illusion about the scale of the task ahead. The work that needs to be done far exceeds the resources available. Crime is adaptive, dynamic and, in many cases, well-financed — and so must our response be.
-
The South African Police Service has been allocated a budget of One Hundred and Twenty Billion Eight Hundred and Ninety Million Rand (R 120, 890 billion) for the 2025/26 financial year.
-
Specific allocations include R 219.2 million for securing the G20 conference scheduled for November 2025, R 400 million for the 2026 Local Government Elections, and R 34.8 million to support the costs associated with the appointment of an additional Deputy Minister. Furthermore, R 150 million has been shifted from the SAPS operational budget to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) over two years to support its partnership with the Joint Initiative on Crime and Corruption.
-
Compensation of employees remains the primary cost driver, accounting for more than 80% of the Vote. Over the MTEF, this category is expected to grow at an average rate of 5.5%, while operational items such as goods and capital investments will grow at a more modest average rate of 3.6%. Within the current funding framework, the SAPS anticipates replacing personnel lost through natural attrition by enlisting 5,500 new police trainees in January 2026. This recruitment will be funded through the department’s baseline allocation, maintaining the personnel complement at approximately 188,000 over the MTEF period.
-
Visible Policing will account for more than 53% of the total Vote in 2025/26, while Detective Services will represent nearly 20%.
Operational measures by the SAPS
-
Honourable Members, this budget is about improved policing - that is, new approaches, enhanced methods of policing, intensified effectiveness and improved efficiencies.
-
We have repeatedly mentioned that there are four provinces where crime is concentrated, these are: Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. The recent random four waves of gang violence in Cape Town, resulting in a total of 18 murders, is a source of grave concern for the Ministry. It is clear that identified high crime zones in all four provinces require intelligence led targeted deployment of specialised units to combat criminality, over and above Operation Shanela. A total of 225 hotspot police stations have been identified, demanding targeted and synchronised interventions.
-
Not only have we delved on strategies, we have developed plans that are on the table for implementation.
-
These named provinces have been prioritised in the allocation of baseline budgets. This includes an additional R 85 million to support the top 30 + 5 high contact crime stations. Community engagements will also be supported through an allocation of R 28 million for Community Policing Forums (CPFs), which will be used to procure essential resources such as torches, reflective jackets, and cones. A further R 8.5 million is allocated for community interaction activities, including izimbizo, and awareness campaigns.
-
Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBV+F) remains one of the most pressing challenges facing our nation. We have tightened up coordination and response with all the relevant departments and we are ready to work with the GBVF Council and community based organisations. The country is gripped and aggrieved by GBV+F, as its prevalence has reached distressing levels. Approximately R 1.6 billion will be spent on baseline activities related to GBV+F response, including R 1.5 billion for Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Units, R 40 million for youth and vulnerable group awareness campaigns, and an additional R 50 million allocated to provinces to strengthen GBV+F responses.
-
The current Visible Policing division has been restructured to enhance proactive policing, increase visibility, and better utilise our specialised units. As such, there are now two separate divisions, namely: Division: Visible Policing and Division: Operational Response Services. We can confirm that the appointment process for the Divisional Commissioner of Operational Response Services is at an advanced stage. This will enable us to meaningfully fight crime in the streets and in settlements such as in the Cape Flats.
Infrastructure and technology
-
Infrastructure investment will be supported through an allocation of R 670 million for the construction and upgrading of police stations. An additional R 20 million is earmarked for the procurement and conversion of vehicles to expand the availability of mobile Community Service Centres, while R 45 million, in addition to baseline allocations, will be provided to provinces for day-to-day maintenance of police stations.
-
The SAPS continues to advance its modernisation agenda through the strategic deployment of technology aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, investigative capacity, and public safety. Technology will play a central role in modernising policing, with investments earmarked for the deployment of drones, body-worn cameras, and other digital tools to support crime prevention and detection. In the 2025/26 financial year, the SAPS will continue to advance its modernisation agenda through the deployment of strategic technology solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, situational awareness, and public safety.
Private sector partnerships
-
Strategic partnerships remain a cornerstone of the SAPS’ transformation agenda. To this end, we have actively sought innovative partnerships, notably with Business Against Crime South Africa. Together, we are undertaking several transformative projects such as:
-
Piloting automated police stations, starting with five identified stations, to improve service delivery and efficiency.
-
Expanding the number of forensic laboratories across the country and equipping them with state-of-the-art technology to reduce backlogs and speed up investigations.
-
Integrating our systems with those of the private sector, where compatible, to create a more intelligent and responsive crime prevention ecosystem.
-
Later this month, we will meet with CEOs who are part of Business Against Crime to accelerate implementation and forge further collaboration. We need a whole-of-society approach to restore law and order and reclaim our streets.
Human resources
-
Colleagues, we are also addressing internal matters that directly affect the functioning and credibility of the SAPS. We take this opportunity to confirm the recent arrests of Senior officials in Crime Intelligence, following the investigations by the Inspector-General for Intelligence and the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption. As the Ministry, we have taken a defined stance against corruption within the SAPS and we unequivocally state that there is no tolerance for corruption within the SAPS.
-
We have introduced a set of Human Resources measures aimed at restoring morale, discipline and professionalism within the ranks. These include improved recruitment processes, leadership development, and career pathing. Because to build a credible police service, we must start from within.
-
In terms of personnel incentives, a SSSBC Agreement has resulted in an increase in the SAPS service allowance from R 700 to R 950 per month for operational personnel, with annual CPI adjustments beginning in 2026/27. To retain skilled detectives, a Detective Critical Skills Allowance of R 1 000 per month will be introduced from October 2025, applicable to both SAPS and DPCI members. Additionally, 200 former detectives will be re-enlisted, and others will be appointed on contract to bolster investigative capacity. The scarce skills allowance will also be revised and extended to other specialised functions within SAPS to support retention and professionalisation.
-
Currently, 5500 police trainees are receiving training at the various SAPS academies nationwide. The passing out parades will be in August and December and following that, the newly appointed Constables will be deployed to various police stations to bolster our crime combatting efforts.
-
We have advertised for the recruitment of 5500 police trainees who will commence with their training between January and February 2026. On the 30th of June, we introduced for the online electronic recruitment system, allowing for applicants to apply online – a first for the organisation.
-
As the country’s final line of defence against serious corruption, serious organised crime, and serious commercial crime, the DPCI plays a pivotal role in safeguarding justice and upholding the integrity of democratic institutions. In the 2025/2026 Financial Year, the DPCI will strengthen its focus on national priority crimes, including serious corruption, cybercrime, and unresolved cases linked to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). These efforts reflect a deep commitment to justice, accountability, and restoring public confidence in the criminal justice system.
-
To further support its mandate, the DPCI will undertake a comprehensive recruitment drive in 2025/2026. This includes the internal advertisement of 300 posts through a post promotion process, aimed at attracting experienced detectives and offering growth opportunities to current members. Additionally, 250 police trainees with qualifications in law, forensic investigation, and information technology will be placed within the Directorate upon completion of their training. The DPCI has also advertised 85 posts externally and plans to advertise a further 175 posts to capacitate the DPCI including to attract skills such as forensic accountants, IT specialists, and financial investigators. These efforts are aligned with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and are intended to bolster the Directorate’s capacity to investigate complex financial crimes.
Conclusion
-
There are a number of successes achieved by the South African Police Service. Honourable Speaker, we do want to take this opportunity to thank the hardworking men and women in blue who risk their lives on a daily basis in service of the citizens of the Republic of South Africa.
-
We are committed to the realisation of a South African Police Service that is effective, efficient, responsive, and professional — a service that inspires public trust and delivers safety and justice to all South Africans.
-
In conclusion, let me remind us all: a safer South Africa is possible. But it will not be achieved by the police alone. It requires partnerships, unity of purpose, and the unwavering commitment of everyone in this House and every citizen outside of it. Let us move with urgency, purpose and resolve. Thank you
#ServiceDeliveryZA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.