Go-Lacta® Organic Lactation Products Champions Breastfeeding Support in Lead-Up to World Breastfeeding Week, 2025

HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go-Lacta, a leading plant-based lactation support brand made from premium organic Moringa, is proud to announce its full support of “World Breastfeeding Week 2025” (WBW2025) with a month-long campaign focused on education, collaboration, and sustainable support for breastfeeding moms and their families.This year’s WBW2025 theme is "Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.” This theme aligns perfectly with Go-Lacta’s mission of empowering moms through natural, clinically supported lactation solutions as well as partnerships within the community.Throughout each week in July, Go-Lacta will launch an educational campaign (via email and social media) that’s designed to inform families, caregivers, and health professionals about their important roles in creating a supportive breastfeeding environment.Topics will include the role of nutrition in milk production, myths vs. facts about lactation, and how everyone — from employers to grandparents — can be part of a mom’s support system on this important journey in the life of both mother and child.Call for Partnerships: Clinics, Doulas, and Birth Centers (July 6-13)In the second week of July, Go-Lacta will invite maternal health organizations, doulas, midwives, and hospitals to join the breastfeeding support movement by partnering with Go-Lacta. Partners will receive free samples of Go-Lacta’s organic lactation products. They’ll also receive educational materials to include in postpartum and breastfeeding kits, helping families access nourishing support when they need it most.These partners will be highlighted on Go-Lacta’s social channels during WBW2025 (August 1-7) as part of the campaign’s sustainable support objective.Introducing the Go-Lacta “Mama Chain” (July 14-20)New this year is the Go-Lacta Mama Chain — a digital map on Instagram that connects breastfeeding families and the health professionals who support them. The Mama Chain reflects the ultimate goal of the Go-Lacta campaign for WBFW2025: building a sustainable, community-based support system that connects every link in the breastfeeding journey, from our organic Moringa farm to the family itself.Instagram Story Highlights (July 21-31)For the remainder of the month, Go-Lacta highlights the real-world adventure of the breastfeeding journey through their social media. Our Instagram account will ask users to post their personal stories and locations using the hashtag #GoLactaMamaChain. We’ll create a daily feed carousel showing the growth of the chain, and repost stories in a Mama Chain Highlight.Celebrate WBW2025 with Go-LactaFinally, during WBW2025 (August 1-7), Go-Lacta will spotlight partner organizations and offer 30% off all our products sitewide, reaffirming its commitment to making lactation support more accessible.Our company is built on the belief that breastfeeding is a shared joy and a shared responsibility. By working together — doulas, clinics, communities, and families — we can nourish the next generation more sustainably and naturally.Join the movement at [ www.Go-Lacta.com ] and follow along with #WBW2025, #GoLactaSupportsMoms, and #GoLactaMamaChain.About Go-LactaGo-Lacta is a leading brand among lactation supplements to help breastfeeding mothers better understand and enjoy the journey. We also provide information to answer the many questions that come up during this exciting time.Our farm in the Philippines produces, harvests, and processes organic Moringa leaves, a traditional supplement that increases the production and quality of breastmilk. We offer organic Moringa in convenient forms, including teas, capsules, powders, and seed oil, and have helped thousands of mothers better navigate breastfeeding. We believe that a happy baby is a happy mama!

