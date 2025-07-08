New Book Release Shines Light on Emotional Healing and Motherhood During Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

Breaking The Cycle of Childhood Trauma: Out Now

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As July marks Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, the release of Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Trauma: The Guide to Raising Emotionally Healthy & Independent Daughters by Dee Dee Legette couldn’t be more timely. Available now on Amazon and The Core Queen website, the book is both a deeply personal memoir and a transformative guide – crafted for mothers who are committed to raising strong, emotionally secure children while navigating the healing process themselves.A veteran, wellness advocate, and respected voice in fitness and mental health circles, Dee Dee brings raw honesty and heartfelt wisdom to each page. Her message is simple but profound: You can heal, and you can raise a generation that doesn’t inherit your pain.In a time when mental health disparities in minority communities remain alarmingly high, and cultural stigmas still silence conversations around trauma, Legette’s voice emerges as a beacon of truth, hope, and empowerment. She shares her own story of surviving childhood neglect and emotional abuse, while offering readers tangible tools to identify trauma, disrupt unhealthy patterns, and foster meaningful, nurturing relationships with their children.“This book is not just about raising daughters – it’s about raising yourself again, this time with purpose,” says Legette. “We cannot break cycles in silence. We must confront our past with courage and show up for our children with love.”Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Trauma delivers a blend of candid reflections, spiritual grounding, and evidence-based practices. The book addresses the inner and outer work required to:–– Recognize and begin healing from unresolved childhood trauma–– Parent with emotional intelligence, strength, and vulnerability–– Build emotionally safe, honest, and trusting relationships with children–– Transform personal pain into a foundation for generational change–– Establish open lines of communication and model self-awarenessThe book also includes journaling prompts, reflection exercises, and faith-centered affirmations that allow readers to engage with the material in a personal and transformative way.According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, minority communities experience disproportionate rates of trauma, depression, and anxiety, yet access to culturally competent care and support remains limited. During Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, Breaking the Cycle of Childhood Trauma serves as both a resource and a rallying cry for change. By sharing her own experiences and providing a roadmap to healing, Dee Dee Legette is giving women the permission, tools, and encouragement they need to end cycles of silence, and start building homes rooted in love, intention, and emotional wellness.ABOUT THE AUTHORDee Dee Legette is a U.S. Air Force veteran turned wellness entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and founder of Core Queen Fitness — an online coaching platform that empowers women to embrace holistic wellness through fitness, mindset, and self-discipline. She is also the founder of Evelyn’s Joy Community Center, a nonprofit dedicated to equipping youth in underserved communities with educational tools, confidence, and life skills. Beyond her work in fitness and community, Dee Dee hosts The Core Queen Podcast, where she holds bold and healing conversations around motherhood, personal development, trauma, and faith. Her growing audience of over 100K followers reflects her ability to resonate across diverse communities by leading with authenticity and compassion. Legette’s journey from survival to leadership, and now authorship, is a testament to what’s possible when women confront their stories, reclaim their power, and commit to healing not just for themselves, but for future generations.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact BMRPR

