Best-Selling Author Marcy Bialeschki to Launch Where No One Will Look at Dalton City Pub

This author is on fire!

Hollywood-endorsed bestseller celebrates small-town stories with official launch event July 5 at Shamrock Pub.

We all rise together” — Marcy Bialeschki

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author Marcy Bialeschki , a small-town girl with big dreams and a passion for lifting up overlooked communities, is proud to announce the official release of her newest book, Where No One Will Look , the highly anticipated first installment of her Map Dot series. The official book launch will take place at the beloved Shamrock Pub in Dalton City, Illinois, on July 5 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, inviting readers, neighbors, and local businesses to come together and celebrate stories that put small towns on the map.Marcy Bialeschki burst onto the literary scene when her breakout novel, Deception and Consequences , rocketed to best-seller status just 11 days after its release. Known for her gripping suspense and unforgettable characters, Bialeschki’s storytelling resonates with readers craving page-turning twists grounded in the real-life spirit of America’s heartland. Her success has garnered the admiration and support of award-winning Hollywood star Patrika Darbo, who continues to champion Bialeschki’s work and her mission to uplift small businesses and tight-knit communities.“We all rise together” has become Bialeschki’s rallying cry. More than an author, she’s a beacon for small towns determined to survive and thrive in a world that too often looks the other way. From walking red carpets at the Oscars to cheering on local shops, Bialeschki’s journey proves that big dreams are not reserved for big cities alone.About Where No One Will LookSet in a fictional “dot on the map” town, Where No One Will Look explores the secrets that hide in plain sight and the choices that ripple through generations. It’s the kind of suspense that keeps readers up all night — but more than that, it’s a love letter to the places and people that too many overlook. This new series promises to shine a spotlight on the struggles, grit, and heart that define small-town America.A Celebration for the CommunityThe launch event at Shamrock Pub is more than a book signing — it’s a testament to Bialeschki’s mission of giving back. By choosing Dalton City as the kickoff for her new series, she’s inviting readers and local businesses to be part of a shared vision: to celebrate stories that matter and invest in places that feel like home.Guests can expect an evening filled with conversation, autographs, photo opportunities, and a chance to meet the author whose unstoppable rise has inspired so many. Copies of Where No One Will Look will be available for purchase, and fans will have the chance to hear firsthand how Marcy’s real-life experiences, humble roots, and red-carpet moments all weave together in her writing.Join the Movement — Because We All Rise TogetherMarcy Bialeschki’s Map Dot series is more than a literary journey — it’s a movement to prove that small towns hold big stories, and when we invest in each other, no one gets left behind.Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Marcy in Dalton City, Illinois, on July 5 from 4–8 PM at Shamrock Pub. Be part of the story that’s putting America’s small towns back on the map — one unforgettable book at a time.For press inquiries, interviews, or event details, please contact:Tammy Corwintammyk@wmpmultimedianetwork.comAbout Marcy Bialeschki:Marcy Bialeschki is a best-selling author, speaker, and advocate for small-town America. With a passion for suspense, strong heroines, and authentic storytelling, her books have captivated readers across the country. From local libraries to Hollywood’s brightest lights, Marcy’s journey proves one thing: no dream is too big for a small-town girl on fire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.