Governor Kay Ivey’s Independence Day Message

Governor Kay Ivey released a video message in honor of Independence Day, calling on Alabamians to reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedoms and to celebrate the enduring spirit of the American people.

The governor praises the strength of the United States military and credits President Trump’s leadership for restoring pride and power to the country; and she urges Alabamians to take pride in the values that define our great nation. (Governor’s Office, Alyssa Turner)

