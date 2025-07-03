MCRTF Arrests Maryland Man Linked to Philadelphia Super Bowl Car Rally

July 3, 2025

(LAUREL, MD) – A coordinated investigation between the Maryland Car Rally Task Force and the Philadelphia Police Department led to the arrest of a Laurel man connected to an illegal car rally during Super Bowl LVIII celebrations in Philadelphia.

The accused is identified as Yariel M. Fuentes-Reyes, 19, of Laurel, Maryland. He is charged in Maryland with misdemeanors possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm without a serial number.

On July 3, 2025, task force members, assisted by the Maryland State Police Special Tactical Assault Team Element (STATE) and Philadelphia Police Department, served a search warrant at Fuentes-Reyes’ residence in Laurel. During the search, investigators recovered an un-serialized Polymer 80 handgun. The operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal car rally during the Super Bowl in Philadelphia.

Fuentes-Reyes was processed at the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack and transferred to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center for initial court appearance. Fuentes-Reyes will be extradited to Pennsylvania, where he faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the car rally.

This investigation highlights ongoing efforts by state and local agencies to crack down on reckless, unsanctioned car rallies that pose a threat to public safety. The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland State Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore counties, Baltimore City and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

