Construction Begins on Two New Group Homes for Youth in Saskatoon

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 3, 2025

Youth in Saskatoon experiencing mental health challenges or facing addiction will soon have additional access to safe, supportive housing. The Government of Canada, Government of Saskatchewan, and other funding partners are supporting EGADZ to expand its Retreat Homes program through a $1.5 million investment to construct two five-space group homes that will provide 24-hour care, cultural support, and a youth-centred recovery program for male and female youth.

"This investment is about delivering for vulnerable youth in Saskatoon who need safe and supportive places to call home," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By working together with EGADZ and our community partners, we are helping to build places of safety, stability and healing. These new group homes will offer young people the support they need to recover, rebuild and look forward to a brighter future."

Contributions toward the construction of the two new group homes include a $650,000 investment from the Government of Saskatchewan; $400,000 from the Government of Canada through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Strategy, with funding managed by the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership; a $250,000 private donation from local philanthropists Wally and Colleen Mah; and $200,000 from EGADZ’s own general reserves. This shared investment reflects a strong, collective commitment to improving outcomes for youth in crisis.

“In Canada, no one should get left behind—every young person deserves a safe place to call home,” Federal Secretary of State for Rural Development Buckley Belanger said. “This project addresses an urgent need in Saskatoon by providing a lifeline for youth in need of help. It is a critical investment in their lives and in the future of our community."

The Retreat Homes will serve youth experiencing mental health and/or addictions challenges who require additional supports to promote stabilization and recovery. Members of the Youth Advisory Team are directly contributing to the design and operations of the program, ensuring youth voices remain central to the services provided.

"I am proud that we are partnering with EGADZ to provide mental health support for young people in Saskatoon," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "This new housing will help youth access the services and resources they need to improve their quality of life."

These homes will be part of the expanded Retreat Home program operated by EGADZ, a community-based organization dedicated to helping youth in vulnerable situations.

"On behalf of EGADZ and the Youth Advisory Team, we are happy to be bringing forward different housing options to assist youth in care," EGADZ Executive Director Don Meikle said. "We are confident our new way of assisting youth will continue to be successful."

EGADZ currently operates two other group homes dedicated to youth with mental health and addictions needs; the Garden of Hope and the existing Retreat Home. The two new homes will allow for an expansion in services while maintaining continuity of care at current facilities.

Construction is underway on the two new group homes in Saskatoon. Once complete, the Ministry of Social Services and the Saskatchewan Health Authority will each provide approximately $694,000 annually to support operations.

-30-

For more information, contact: