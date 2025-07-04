House passes final version of One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The House July 3 voted 218-214 to pass the final version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), which enacts many of President Trump’s legislative priorities on taxes, border security, energy and deficit reduction. Reps Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Penn., voted with House Democrats against the bill. The bill includes significant policy changes to Medicaid and the Health Insurance Marketplaces.

In a statement shared with media July 3, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said, “Today is an extremely disappointing and very difficult day for health care in America. Despite months of clearly demonstrating the implications that these Medicaid proposals will have on the patients and communities we serve, especially the most vulnerable populations, Congress has enacted cuts of nearly a trillion dollars to the Medicaid program. No matter how often repeated, the magnitude of these reductions — and the number of individuals who will lose health coverage — cannot be simply dismissed as waste, fraud, and abuse. The faces of Medicaid include our children, our disabled, our seniors, our veterans, our neighbors, and friends. The real-life consequences of these reductions will negatively impact access to care for all Americans.

“The AHA remains committed to working with all stakeholders to mitigate the impact of these cuts wherever possible. Our goal is to help ensure hospitals can remain open for their communities, and people can get the care they need when they need it. Our nation’s health and economic future depend on it.”

Trump is expected to sign the bill into law July 4. The AHA will continue to update members on provisions in the bill and what to expect moving ahead.