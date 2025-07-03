Chip sealing begins next week on U.S. 26 project west of Riverton

RIVERTON, Wyo – Chip sealing of a $4.85 million pavement improvement project west of Riverton on U.S. 26 is scheduled to begin Tuesday, July 8.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on 5.71 miles of U.S. 26 between milepost 125.0 (just west of Eight Mile Road) and milepost 130.7 (just east of Mountain View Cemetery at the LeClair Canal bridge).

Prime contractor is Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell.

"The contractor's schedule calls for chip sealing beginning Tuesday after the holiday weekend," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Douglas Etsinger of Riverton.

Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes and reduced speed limits during chip sealing. The work zone is a no-passing zone. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers will be actively patrolling the work zone.

A focus of this project is reducing reflective and thermal cracking of the U.S. 26 highway surface between Riverton and Eight Mile Road.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to Mountain Construction Co., in September 2024. Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., or project engineer Douglas Etsinger, P.E., both at (307) 856-1341.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.



Highway approach paving from earlier this week on U.S. 26. WYDOT Photo.