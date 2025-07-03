Pavement improvement project begins next week south of Ten Sleep

TEN SLEEP, Wyo – A $2.5 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday, July 7, on Wyoming Highway 434 south of Ten Sleep.

The project begins at milepost 15 on Wyoming 434, 15 miles south of Ten Sleep, and extends to where Wyoming 434 becomes Big Trails Road at milepost 20.634, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Kelly Erickson of Thermopolis.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland is the prime contractor.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

The Wyoming 434 project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, asphalt milling, chip sealing, grading and traffic control on 5.6 miles between Ten Sleep and Big Trails.

McGarvin-Moberly's construction schedule calls for asphalt pavement milling beginning Monday, July 7, shoulder widening beginning Tuesday, July 8, with asphalt pavement leveling and paving beginning Thursday, July 10. Chip sealing is scheduled beginning July 22.

"Motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes," Erickson said.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT resident engineer Kelly Erickson, P.E., at (307) 864-3200.

Information about this news release may be obtained by contacting WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.

