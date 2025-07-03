Lander Brewfest impaired driving enforcement operation yields 6 DUIs, 102 speeding citations

LANDER, Wyo – A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the Lander Brewfest resulted in 269 traffic stops, six impaired driving arrests, and 102 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 23 citations for other offenses and made nine other arrests, including two for possession of a controlled substance, during the June 13-14 operation.

The task force issued 98 warnings during the two-day operation and issued three seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 34 impaired drivers, written 427 speeding citations and made 1,534 traffic stops during five enforcement operations in 2025.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

SafeRide provided a record-breaking 306 rides during 19 operational hours of the event in Lander, a 46 percent increase from 2024. The Cheyenne Police Department's DUI command vehicle was also present throughout Fremont County to support the task force.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.