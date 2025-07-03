Roadway signs vandalized near Powell, Lovell

LOVELL, Wyo – Wednesday evening, roadway signs were intentionally run over near Powell and Lovell -- a stop sign on the Willwood where it meets Wyoming Highway 32, and a bridge weight limit sign on Wyoming 32 near Lovell.

WYDOT placed a temporary stop sign at the Willwood/Wyoming Highway 32 intersection on Thursday. Other signs may be damaged/vandalized, but other vandalized signs had not yet been identified by Thursday afternoon.

Sign vandalism and theft increases the risk for drivers if they can’t read important warnings or directions.

"When it's a stop sign that's vandalized, it could cause a wreck. It's a huge cost to Wyoming taxpayers," said Wyoming Department of Transportation area maintenance supervisor Brian Pittman of Basin. "The good news is law enforcement is able to use today's technology to help catch the perpetrators."

Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the unlawful acts of vandalism and has suspects; clues were left at the crash locations, including tire tracks and vehicle parts.

"In addition to the cost of replacing vandalized signs, this situation denies motorists the critical information necessary for safe driving and increases the potential for severe traffic accidents," Pittman said. "Intentionally damaging highway signs could lead to the vehicle owner(s) being held liable in criminal and civil court proceedings."

If you have additional information about the vandalized signs, please contact Wyoming Highway Patrol at 1-800-442-9090.

Vandalized signs near Powell and Lovell. WYDOT Photos.