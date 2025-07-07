AG Hallenstation: High Standards Achieved with New Green Initiatives and Well-being Program

AG Hallenstation

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The largest multifunctional indoor venue in Switzerland- AG Hallenstation – was recently recertified by Green Globe . AG Hallenstadion currently holds Gold status, marking over five consecutive years of certification and was awarded an outstanding compliance score of 96%.“This certification is an important step in our strategy to position the Hallenstadion as a pioneer in sustainability. As one of the largest event venues, we are thus actively contributing to strengthening the city of Zurich in international sustainability rankings. The recertification not only highlights the fact that we have already achieved a great deal, but also that we want to continue to improve and meet the high standards,” said Philipp Musshafen, Managing Director of the Hallenstadion.First certified in 2010, AG Hallenstadion is committed to ongoing improvements in sustainable management and operations across the property. The venue has achieved its greatest success in reducing water consumption with the conversion of urinals in the Hallenstadion to waterless urinals manufactured by Urimat. This has saved 4 million liters of potable water per year since 2020. In addition, all toilet facilities across the property are equipped with sensor-controlled taps that further reduces water usage by up to 50%.Waste management has been significantly improved with the introduction of Tork PaperCircle, a recycling service for paper hand towels. Used paper towels are collected in separate bins in bathrooms and then processed into new hygiene paper and tissue products. This decreases waste by appoximately one third which correlates to 40 tonnes per year.Energy conservation is another key priority for the the event center. The Hallenstadion obtains its electricity from 100% renewable energy sources such as hydroelectricity from the Zurich Municipal electricity company (ewz). The building is also heated with environmentally friendly regional district heating supplied by ewz. In this way, AG Hallenstadion helps reduce its CO2 emissions while also promoting a sustainable energy policy and the use of renewable energies.AG Hallenstadion actively supports the health and well-being of its employees by offering unique health programs. Launched last year, the Fit for Hasta program aims to promote a healthy balance between work and personal life for team members. The program offers weekly sports sessions at the Hallenstadion, an annual workshop on the topic of better health, the opportunity to discover new types of sport/exercise, group communities for social sport activities such as jogging, and transferable sports subscriptions to use the fitness center for free. Loyalty points earned through participation in these activities can be accumulated to encourage employees to prioritize their health. Those who reach 100 points per year are rewarded by the Hallenstadion with special prizes and incentives. In 2024, five people reached this goal and it is hoped that numbers will only increase in 2025!About AG HallenstadionBuilt in 1939 and fully renovated and expanded in 2005, Hallenstadion Zürich enjoys an excellent international reputation as a popular venue for major events. With a total surface area of 14,300m², the ARENA is the perfect stage for stars from the worlds of pop and rock music, entertainment, sport and culture, and provides an excellent setting for all manner of corporate events, including general meetings, conferences and gala dinners. The main appeal of Hallenstadion Zürich lies in its chameleonic quality – anything that requires up to 80m×40m of space is possible.ContactMirja BolligerSustainability OfficerHALLENSTADION ZürichNachhaltigkeitsbeauftragteT +41 44 316 77 77bolliger@ hallenstadion.ch Wallisellenstrasse 45 |8050 Zürich Switzerlandhallenstadion.ch

