Luxurious Sustainability Embodied at Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium

Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium Team Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium

Green Globe has awarded Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium its inaugural certification.

The Green Globe certification reflects our commitment to responsible hospitality and community engagement.” — Jon Warmington, General Manager at Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium its inaugural certification. Located in the heart of Thailand’s capital, the five-star Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium offers a beautiful blend of luxury and convenience where timeless Thai elegance meets modern sophistication.Jon Warmington, General Manager at Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium said, “We are proud of our team's continuous efforts toward a more sustainable future. The Green Globe certification reflects our commitment to responsible hospitality and community engagement."Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium adheres to a comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan (SMP) that aims to integrate sustainable practices within the hotel’s daily operations. Effective energy and water management strategies have been established to minimize environmental impacts. The design of the hotel itself incorporates glass windows that optimize the tropical sunlight and reduce electricity use while 100% of hotel lighting has also been upgraded to energy-efficient LEDs. To limit water consumption, the most recent renovations in bathrooms include installation of low water fixtures and motion sensors. Furthermore, a towel and linen reuse program encourages guests to adopt environmentally responsible actions by opting to have them cleaned every few days.Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium supports recycling and repurposing initiatives to reduce waste across the property. Retired bed linens are given a second life and creatively converted into suite covers by the Housekeeping Team. Future plans are for repurposed linen covers to be donated to local organizations. Furthermore, a large area has been cleared outdoors that is dedicated to the separation and storage of recyclable cans and glass items to divert significant amounts of trash from going to landfill.To meet specific targets in reducing energy, water and waste at the property, it is essential that all staff are aware of the hotel’s sustainability vision . All new team members receive sustainability training covering waste separation procedures as well as energy and water conservation practices. In addition, Zero Waste Day takes place every Wednesday in the staff canteen to raise awareness and reduce food waste. It is envisioned that these regular habits can lead to responsible actions both at work and at home.The hotel’s green initiatives serve to inform and educate both guests and staff on the positive aspects of sustainability as well as strengthen business relationships. Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium’s chefs prioritize sourcing fresh, local ingredients. Fruit, vegetables and locally made products synonymous with Thai cuisine and fine dining are showcased in the hotel’s daily menus and at buffets. The chefs also make monthly visits to Talad Thai Market in support of regional producers. By partnering with local farmers and suppliers, the hotel ensures its carbon footprint is minimized.In line with its CSR practices, Grand Mercure Bangkok Atrium is committed to social initiatives that support Thai women and children. Last Christmas, the hotel introduced handcrafted cotton decorations made by Akha women from a village in Chiang Rai that are available for purchase at the in-house kiosk. This initiative helps the women build meaningful livelihoods through promotion of traditional Thai crafts.Community programs for children are actively supported by the hotel’s Green Team that includes donations of essential items to the Mercy Center. The Mercy Center supports orphans, street children and children living with HIV/AIDS in Bangkok. Educational talks are also presented to groups of children from the Center to help inspire interest in the growing field of hospitality. The interactive sessions focus on the hospitality industry where questions are answered about the day-to-day professional lives of staff members and the different hotel departments they represent. In addition, the team offers financial contributions to recognize outstanding students at Wat Uthai Tharam School. One memorable event, a Noodle Lunch, was hosted by the hotel for local students last year. Staff and students alike shared an enjoyable and delicious meal at this fun event.ContactPichamon Chumchuea (Praew)Marketing Communications ManagerGrand Mercure Bangkok Atrium1880 New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi Huay KwangBangkok, 10310ThailandT: +66 2 718 2000E: Pichamon.CHUMCHUEA@accor.com www.grandmercurebangkokatrium.com | all.accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.