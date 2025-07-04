OBLU SELECT Sangeli in the Maldives Achieves Gold Certification

OBLU SELECT Sangeli

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OBLU SELECT Sangeli has been awarded Green Globe Gold certification marking five consecutive years of certification. The certification is a testament to the resort’s ongoing commitment to sustainable and responsible practices. OBLU SELECT Sangeli is situated in the North-Western tip of Male' Atoll and lies amidst some of the most exotic dive and snorkeling locations in the entire Male' Atoll.“At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, our commitment to coral conservation goes hand-in-hand with enriching guest experiences. Through hands-on initiatives like coral planting and marine life sessions, guests actively contribute to protecting our vibrant reefs. Even the little things – from reusable glass water bottles to gentle signage encouraging towel and linen reuse to save water – reflect our dedication to sustainable hospitality. It's these thoughtful details that create a stay that’s not only memorable, but also meaningfully eco-friendly," said Jenni Hartatik, General Manager OBLU SELECT Sangeli.In acknowledgement of the property’s Gold status, Sribanta Acharya, Resort Manager at OBLU SELECT Sangeli remarked, “We are very proud to have achieved Green Globe Gold certification. The entire team at OBLU SELECT Sangeli has put in a tremendous effort over the past five years to integrate sustainability practices into our everyday life and operations here in the Maldives. Our mission is to protect the beautiful seascapes and marine biodiversity that surrounds us each day and into the future.”The resort has implemented comprehensive policies that guide its operations and sustainability strategy. These include an overarching environmental policy setting overall goals and objectives, an environmental purchasing policy prioritizing eco-friendly products and responsible sourcing, a landscaping policy promoting native plants and water conservation, and a biodiversity policy aimed at protecting the island's unique ecosystem. This multi-pronged approach tackles various aspects of sustainability, from reducing energy consumption and waste generation to safeguarding local flora and fauna.Ghost Net UpcyclingOBLU SELECT Sangeli has developed initiatives that not only target the protection of the marine ecosystem but also generate income to support conservation efforts. Ghost nets or fishing nets that have been abandoned, lost or discarded at sea pose a serious danger to sea life in the Maldives. The discarded nets are collected from the ocean, and any animals or fish which are entangled in them are carefully released. To divert net refuse from landfill, the most colorful intact threads are saved, cleaned and crafted into delightful handmade bracelets that are then sold to in-house guests. The proceeds from these sales fund the resort’s coral restoration project where over 10,000 coral fragments have been successfully transplanted.Coral Restoration ProjectsCoral restoration is vital in the Maldives, where coral reefs serve as the foundation of marine biodiversity and support local livelihoods through tourism and fishing. However, these vibrant ecosystems currently face increased threats from global warming, ocean acidification and pollution. The establishment of coral nurseries and utilization of coral frame techniques play a crucial role in restoration efforts to rejuvenate degraded and damaged reefs. Throughout 2024, OBLU SELECT Sangeli continued its coral restoration initiatives including the installation of numerous new coral frames with enthusiastic participation from guests. The project has received incredible feedback from returning visitors who have witnessed its growth and success over the past four years.In May last year, a major bleaching event affected coral reefs across the Maldives causing significant declines in coral cover. Sangeli's reefs were fortunate to experience minimal impact, a testament to the resilience of the coral that have been supported by ongoing restoration efforts. These initiatives have not only restored coral populations but also foster thriving marine habitats, attracting a diverse array of species. Such efforts ensure the sustainability of the Maldives’ underwater treasures for future generations while preserving its ecological and economic resilience. Furthermore, in 2024, an Instagram account entitled “coral mamas” was launched. Regular updates on the coral restoration project, and other interesting facts and insights about marine life are posted to raise awareness about environmental protection.Biogas PlantThe resort has its own onsite biogas plant that ingeniously transforms kitchen waste into cooking gas for the canteen, reducing reliance on external sources and minimizing the property’s carbon footprint. The biogas plant operates 24 hours a day and processes 1,000 kg of organic waste daily. 450–650 kg of waste is collected each day from four kitchens which is then crushed, hydrolyzed, digested, and converted into methane. The biogas supplies 40% of gas needs used by kitchens. In addition, compost, a nutrient rich byproduct of the bio-gas process, is collected twice a month and used to fertilize landscaped areas around the resort.Eco-Apparel and Durable Everyday ItemsOBLU SELECT Sangeli works in partnership with OceanЯ as part of the Sangeli Muraka project where rash guards, T-shirts, water bottles, sunglasses retainers and caps are produced made entirely from 100% recycled polyester predominantly sourced from plastic bottles collected from the ocean. The upcycling project gives discarded plastics a second life as fashion and general use items.Other creative repurposing initiatives include the skilled tailoring team transforming used umbrellas into bin liners and reusable bags. These innovative ideas decrease waste generation and reduce the property’s environmental footprint. Every step leads to a better greener future on the island.For further information about the resort’s sustainability initiatives please see www.coloursofoblu.com/oblu-select-sangeli/sustainability ContactSribanta AcharyaResort ManagerE: rm@oblu-sangeli.comT: +960 400 4501oblu-sangeli.com

