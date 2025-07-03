NC Halal voluntarily recalls whole lamb carcasses due to inadequate processing records

NC Halal in Mount Olive is voluntarily recalling all whole lamb carcasses that were processed on June 25, 2025 due to inadequate processing records.

“Inspectors with the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Meat and Poultry Inspection Division noted that processing records did not include product temperatures as required by the establishment’s food safety plan,” said Dr. Karen Beck, director of the NCDA&CS Meat and Poultry Inspection Division.

This is a Class II recall, which indicates a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of these products, but customers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

The following products are subject to recall:

NC Halal, LLC whole lamb carcasses

The establishment reports these items were shipped from the establishment located at 6301 U.S. Highway 13 South, Mount Olive to individuals, local buyers and small halal butcher shops in the Raleigh-Durham area. These products bear an NCDA inspection legend with the establishment number P-378.

Throw away these products or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about NC Halal products can call Hamza Zouhri, establishment owner, at 919-638-5921 during business hours, 7 a.m. to 3:30pm., Monday through Friday.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



-hso,1-

