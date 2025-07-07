2025 E-ATP Conference Programme Now Live: Explore the Future of Assessment in Europe

E-ATP 2025 Banner

Our programme reflects the depth and diversity of assessment practices across Europe.” — William G. Harris, CEO of ATP

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Association of Test Publishers ( E-ATP ) is pleased to announce that the full programme for the 2025 E-ATP Conference is now available online. The conference will be held 17-19 September 2025 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin, Ireland.Recognised as Europe’s leading forum for professionals in educational and professional assessment, the annual E-ATP Conference provides a space for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and exploration of the evolving assessment landscape.This year’s theme, "E-ATP: The European Home of Assessment," with the subtheme "Building European Assessment for All," invites attendees to consider how inclusion, innovation, and partnership are shaping the future of learning, credentialing, and workforce development across the region.The 2025 programme features a wide range of topics, including those targeted to specific types of learning and assessment applications. Sessions will offer a mix of strategic insight and practical takeaways, with opportunities to explore emerging technologies, evolving regulatory frameworks, and new approaches to fairness and accessibility in testing.Attendees can expect keynote presentations from global leaders, dynamic panel discussions, and interactive breakout sessions designed to inform, challenge, and inspire.“Our programme reflects the depth and diversity of assessment practices across Europe,” said G. Harris, CEO of ATP-Global. “This year’s sessions highlight timely topics such as AI in education, multilingual assessments, accessibility, policy developments, and innovative approaches to credentialing and workforce readiness.”View the full 2025 E-ATP Conference Programme: https://canvasmeetings.swoogo.com/eatpdublin25/programme Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available on the official conference website.Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is the Regional Division of the Association of Test Publishers - Global (ATP-Global), committed to promoting equity, integrity, and lifelong learning through effective assessment practices across Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.