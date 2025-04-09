Announcing the 2025 E-ATP Conference: Building European Assessment for All

E-ATP 2025 Banner ATP Global

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Association of Test Publishers ( E-ATP ) will hold its 2025 Conference 17–19 September 2025 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road in Dublin, Ireland.Recognised as Europe’s leading forum for educational and professional assessment professionals, the annual E-ATP Conference brings together a global community of experts, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, tools, and strategies shaping the future of assessment.This year’s theme, "E-ATP: The European Home of Assessment," with the subtheme "Building European Assessment for All," highlights the importance of inclusion, innovation, and collaboration across the region.“As the assessment industry continues to evolve, the 2025 E-ATP Conference in Ireland is the perfect place to learn how science, business, and technological advances are transforming the next generation of learning and assessment, from K to career,” said G. Harris, CEO of ATP-Global.The conference will feature inspiring keynote presentations, dynamic panel discussions, interactive breakout sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to engage with cutting-edge research and practical case studies, while also contributing to conversations that shape the future of learning, credentialing, and workforce development.Please share your insights and ideas with the European assessment community by submitting a presentation proposal for the 2025 E-ATP Conference. The call for presentations is open through Friday, 25 April 2025. Registration , sponsorship opportunities, and the call for presentation submissions are available on the official conference website: https://www.eatpconference.eu.com/index.aspx Europe-ATP (E-ATP) is the Regional Organisation of the Global Association of Test Publishers which is dedicated to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment in Europe.

