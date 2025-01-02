Announcing the 2025 I-ATP Conference: Building India’s Future Together: Driving Education and Workforce Excellence

Register for the I-ATP 2025 Conference India-ATP Logo

India ATP’s conference draws upon global and local experts to explore India’s education and industry future in a technologically advanced world.” — William G. Harris, CEO of ATP

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indian Association of Test Publishers ( I-ATP ) will host its 2025 conference on 17 January at the India Habitat Center in New Delhi, India.This premier event will bring together leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across sectors to shape the future of education and workforce development in India.This year’s theme, “Building India’s Future Together: Driving Education and Workforce Excellence,” underscores the critical role of collaboration between academia, industry, and government in addressing the nation’s evolving educational and professional challenges.The conference will provide a platform for meaningful discussions on the evolving relationship between education and work, exploring innovative solutions to enhance skills, drive economic growth, and foster social progress. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with professionals, educators, researchers, test sponsors, program managers, clinicians, and business leaders who are committed to building a brighter and more equitable future for India.We’re honored to welcome Mr. Ved Mani Tiwari as the Chief Guest for the 2025 India Association of Test Publishers (I-ATP) Conference. As the CEO of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Managing Director of NSDC International, Mr. Tiwari brings over three decades of leadership in sectors like infrastructure, energy, urban development, and education. A visionary advocate for using technology to democratize skill development and employment, he has forged impactful global partnerships, advancing industries such as renewable energy, hospitality, and electric vehicles. His insights will be a highlight of the conference.G Harris, CEO of ATP, shares, "India ATP’s conference draws upon global and local experts to explore India’s education and industry future in a technologically advanced world."The I-ATP Conference is open to all, and registration is free of charge.Registration, sponsorship opportunities, and the full conference program are available on the official conference website: https://i-atp.in/ India-ATP (I-ATP) is the Regional Organization of the Global Association of Test Publishers which is dedicated to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment in India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.