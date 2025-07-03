Great contribution of cultural cooperation to overall relations with Slovakia

Minister of Culture Nikola Selaković met in Bratislava, on the eve of the opening of the exhibition “Serbian Medieval Monasteries in Danger”, with Speaker of the National Assembly of Slovakia Richard Raši and President of the Culture Committee of the country’s parliament Roman Michelko.

