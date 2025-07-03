Governor Ivey Releases Video Message Honoring Independence Day, Praises America’s Fighting Spirit

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message in honor of Independence Day, calling on Alabamians to reflect on the sacrifices made for our freedoms and to celebrate the enduring spirit of the American people.

Governor Ivey honors the 249th anniversary of America’s independence and looks ahead to the 250th birthday of the United States. Additionally, she praises the strength of the United States military and credits President Trump’s leadership for restoring pride and power to the country.

As families across the state prepare for parades, fireworks and other Fourth of July celebrations, Governor Ivey urges Alabamians to take pride in the values that define the nation and to look with optimism toward the future.

Click HERE or the above message for VIDEO.

Script:

My fellow Alabamians –

Today, we proudly celebrate 249 years since our great nation declared its independence. And next year, we’ll mark the United States of America’s 250th birthday.

What a milestone. What a testament to the strength, the resolve and the enduring spirit of the American people.

Here in Alabama, we never take our freedoms for granted – because we know they didn’t come easy. They were earned and protected by generations of brave men and women, wearing the uniform of the United States of America.

We thank them, and we pray for every soldier, sailor, airman, marine and guardian defending our liberty.

Let me be clear – our country has the greatest fighting force to ever walk the face of the Earth. And under the strong, steady leadership of President Trump, America is standing taller than ever.

We are blessed beyond measure to live in the greatest nation this world has to offer. And as we look toward our 250th year, I’m more confident than ever – our best days are still ahead.

As we celebrate Independence Day, with fireworks, family gatherings and even parades – there’s something especially moving about seeing those stars and stripes wave proudly across porches and towns all across our state.

That’s the spirit of America – and it’s alive and well right here in Sweet Home Alabama.

May God bless our troops, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

