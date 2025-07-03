State disciplines health care providers (07-03-2025)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clark County

In May 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission withdrew its statement of charges against dentist and dentist with moderate sedation with parenteral agents David A. Keller (DE00011209, CS60035682).

King County

In April 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Hardik Jentilal Ajudia (PH60580454) entered an agreed order placing the pharmacist’s credential on probation for a minimum of four years. Probation conditions include regular performance evaluations, quarterly declarations if unemployed, annual written self-assessments, and prior approval for any change in employment or pharmacy practice. Between February and December 2021, Ajudia processed and dispensed prescriptions for a family member without provider authorization, including a controlled substance, and billed insurance. In August 2023, Ajudia pled guilty to third-degree theft.

In May 2025 the Department of Health and Michelle Nicole Burkhard (OC60178454) entered an agreed order which reinstates Burkhard’s assistant occupational therapist credential with conditions. For one year, Burkhard must submit quarterly performance reports or unemployment declarations and notify current and future employers of the order.

In May 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission granted Alicia Kaitlin Gebbers (D160138398) a dental assistant credential with conditions, including enrolling in a monitoring program if required.

In June 2025 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Tsedalu Haile Kebede (NC60557156) with unprofessional conduct. Kebede allegedly provided services below the standards of practice for a vulnerable adult in 2023, contributing to serious health complications and the patient’s death.

In May 2025 the Department of Health and Dezreen G. Leslie (NC10098445) entered an agreed order reinstating Leslie’s certified nursing assistant credential with conditions. Leslie’s credential was placed on probation for at least one year, requiring quarterly performance evaluations or unemployment declarations and notification to current and future employers of the order.

Okanogan County

In June 2025 the Board of Naturopathy charged naturopathic physician Dean Howell (NT00000411) with unprofessional conduct. Between February and November 2022, Howell allegedly offered and advertised naturopathic services while his license was expired. He continued to promote services on his website as of April 2023 and did not respond to a department request for information in July 2023.

Pierce County

In May 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Ian B. Lawson’s (MC61426454) associate mental health counselor credential.

In May 2025 the Department of Health withdrew its statement of charges against registered nursing assistant Aiesha R. Green (NA61063506).

In May 2025 the Department of Health granted Juli Southmayd’s (NC61054876) application to practice as a certified nursing assistant with conditions. Southmayd must complete probation for at least two years, submit regular performance evaluations or unemployment declarations, and comply with monitoring requirements related to a court order.

In May 2025 the Department of Health denied Anita Eternitee Wayne’s (HM60498648) application for a home care aide credential. Wayne’s November 2023 placement on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry disqualifies her from working with vulnerable individuals or obtaining home care aide certification.

Skagit County

In May 2025 the Department of Health released emergency medical technician Katherine Ann Owens (ES60733227) from the terms and conditions of a 2020 agreed order. Owens is eligible to obtain a credential without conditions, subject to standard requirements.

Spokane County

In May 2025 the Department of Health granted Scott Thomas Baxter’s (CO61646141) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential with conditions and placed it on probation for two years. Baxter has multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions between 2015 and 2023, including assault, theft, harassment, and violations of a domestic violence no-contact order.

In May 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor and chemical dependency professional Rosalie Anne Dora (CG61482149, CP60572131) with unprofessional conduct. Dora allegedly failed to comply with the terms of a 2022 stipulation, including requirements for probation, supervision, and participation in a monitoring program.

In April 2025 the Department of Health revoked Courtney Nadine Green’s (HM61253323) home care aide credential. In August 2024, Green was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which prohibits individuals from working with vulnerable populations or being certified as a home care aide.

Whatcom County

In April 2025 the Department of Health charged agency affiliated counselor and associate mental health counselor Lazarus Augustine Wentz (CG60815995, MC60851085) with unprofessional conduct. Wentz allegedly contacted former minor clients and their family members after his license was suspended and lived on the properties of two former clients. Wentz has failed to respond to the department’s request for information.

Out of State

Missouri: In June 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Megan Denise Goodyear’s (NC60713498) certified nursing assistant credential.

Oregon: In June 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dental assistant Sue Ann Calvert (D160049382) with unprofessional conduct. In July 2023, Calvert allegedly placed a temporary crown against a dentist’s treatment plan and without permission, then failed to document the procedure.