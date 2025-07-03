NEFT VODKA STARS IN SELFRIDGES' SPECIAL EDITION SILVERSTONE DISPLAY

The installation, named ‘Tunnel Vision’, draws inspiration from the vibrant hues of motorsport and the colours of Silverstone Circuit, infusing its dynamic double red stripe creative into NEFT’s signature monochromatic palette.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEFT Vodka , the ultra-premium rye-based vodka renowned for its award-winning smoothness and distinctive barrel packaging, has collaborated with the home of British motorsport, Silverstone Circuit, and is celebrating the partnership with the creation of a unique window display at Selfridge’s flagship store on Oxford Street, London.NEFT Vodka, a partner of the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One Team, recently became the Official Vodka Partner of Silverstone, and to celebrate the launch of this partnership, the one-of-a-kind window display brings to life the brand identity of both NEFT Vodka and Silverstone.The installation, named ‘Tunnel Vision’, draws inspiration from the vibrant hues of motorsport and the colours of Silverstone Circuit, infusing its dynamic double red stripe creative into NEFT’s signature monochromatic palette.Created in partnership with retail display specialists WeAreBRD, a Formula 1 replica car has been carefully sculpted entirely from precision-cut paper by renowned papercraft artist Paperlegend, the former McLaren, Volkswagen, and Porsche designer, Florian Weber, and is decorated in a striking livery to resemble a real-life racing car. At the centre of the display, three aluminium NEFT Vodka barrels balance perfectly on top, completing the window look.The campaign, a collaboration between sports marketing agency, Right Formula, in partnership with WeAreBRD and Escapade, who discovered the perfect artist for this collaboration, will be live from 08:30 on Thursday 3rd July until 22:00 on Wednesday 9th July at Selfridge’s on Oxford Street, London. Providing fans with an opportunity to see the display during one of the highlights of the 2025 Formula 1 calendar, the 2025 British Grand Prix.Reinforcing NEFT Vodka’s commitment to motorsport, the activity builds on the brand's existing partnership with Formula One Team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, and Official Spirits Sponsor of the 2025 Formula DRIFT PRO Championship.Available to shop at Selfridges, NEFT Vodka, distilled in the Austrian Alps and presented in its distinctive barrel bottle, continues to push boundaries in the spirits world through innovative storytelling and design.Jeff Mahony, CEO, NEFT Vodka, says: “Selfridges is one of the most iconic retail stores in the world, and having NEFT Vodka in pole position in one of the window fronts is a real privilege and proud moment for the brand. Visibility like this affirms NEFT’s place among industry leaders in the spirits landscape and allows us to connect with an international audience in a truly impactful way. Thank you to Silverstone Circuit for joining us on this collaboration.”For more details about NEFT Vodka, visit: neftvodka.com/enENJOY RESPONSIBLY. ©2025 NEFT VODKA USA, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PLEASE DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE.ABOUT NEFT VODKA:NEFT was born with a mission to raise the standard in the vodka category, offering premium options crafted from exceptionally clean ingredients. Our vodka is meticulously made from mineral-rich mountain spring water, drawn from deep beneath the Austrian Alps, and ancient grains of rye - nothing else, no sugar, no additives - resulting in a refined and sophisticated taste that can be savoured neat, on the rocks or to elevate your favourite cocktail. Beyond its exceptional flavour, NEFT embodies sustainability, packaged in an eco-friendly, unbreakable, and easily recyclable lightweight metal barrel that keeps the liquid cold for hours.To learn more about NEFT, visit www.neftvodka.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.