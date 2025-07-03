Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little issued a statement today on the U.S. Supreme Court’s announcement it will hear Little v. Hecox later this year.

Governor Little is one of the petitioners on appeal in the lawsuit, which stems from litigation initially filed against the State of Idaho by a transgender athlete at Boise State University following the Governor’s signature of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2020.

“I am very pleased the U.S. Supreme Court is taking up this five-year old case related to legislation I signed into law. I am confident Idaho’s common sense laws to defend women’s sports will prevail. I was honored to join President Trump at the White House in February as he signed an executive order standing up for female athletes everywhere. Within weeks of President Trump taking over the White House as our nation’s 47th president, he reversed years of attacks on girls and women who have worked hard for the opportunity to play fairly and safely in their chosen sport. And it all started with Idaho.

“Idaho was the first state to step out and ban boys and men from competing with girls and women in organized athletics. Since then, dozens of other states followed suit. We have followed up on that commitment with my executive order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act, in 2024. I am proud to work with my legislative partners to push common sense policies that protect the American way of life,” Governor Little said.