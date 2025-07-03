Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 Northbound, MM 117 / Exit 20

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 Northbound is closed in the area of Exit 20, specifically MM 117 due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



