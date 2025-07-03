Submit Release
Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 Northbound, MM 117 / Exit 20

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Northbound  is closed in the area of Exit 20, specifically MM 117 due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd, Williston VT, 05495

Phone 802.878.7111 #3

FAX 802.878.3173 


Legal Disclaimer:

