Traffic Alert - Interstate 89 Northbound, MM 117 / Exit 20
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 Northbound is closed in the area of Exit 20, specifically MM 117 due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd, Williston VT, 05495
Phone 802.878.7111 #3
FAX 802.878.3173
